 MSLTA-CCI All-India Ranking Tennis Tournament: Aaradhya Meena & Ansh Ramani Win Maiden Crowns
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMSLTA-CCI All-India Ranking Tennis Tournament: Aaradhya Meena & Ansh Ramani Win Maiden Crowns

MSLTA-CCI All-India Ranking Tennis Tournament: Aaradhya Meena & Ansh Ramani Win Maiden Crowns

Top seed Aaradhya Meena of Rajasthan and Maharashtra’s Ansh Ramani won their maiden girls’ and boys’ U-14 crowns respectively in the MSLTA-CCI All-India Ranking Tennis Tournament.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image

Top seed Aaradhya Meena of Rajasthan and Maharashtra’s Ansh  Ramani won their maiden girls’ and boys’ U-14 crowns respectively in the MSLTA-CCI All-India Ranking Tennis Tournament played at the CCI Tennis Courts on Saturday.

The 13-year-old Aaradhya, who trains under coach Sonu Khan at the Shree Ram Lawn Tennis Academy in Haryana encountered initial resistance from Karnataka’s 12-year-old third seed Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar. But, she came into her own in the second, which won without conceding a point and charged to a straight-set 6-4, 6-0 victory without much ado.

On the adjacent court, seventh seed Ansh, 13, was locked in an absorbing long contest for supremacy with Karnataka’s ninth seed Madhav Dadhich, also 13, in the sweltering heat. The Mumbai-based Ansh managed to stay focused and won a thrilling three-setter at 6-3, 2-6, and 6-2.

Ansh, who trains with Alon Moses at the Touch Tennis Academy in Mumbai, and Madhav, who practices at the Transform Tennis Academy in Bengaluru, were positive in their approach. They slugged it out from the baseline and engaged in long rallies.

FPJ Shorts
'Toota Hai Ghar Ka Ghamand'! New Zealand Hand India Their First Home Test Series Loss In 12 Years
'Toota Hai Ghar Ka Ghamand'! New Zealand Hand India Their First Home Test Series Loss In 12 Years
JioHotstar Goes Off Sale From NameCheap.com After Puzzling Turn Of Events
JioHotstar Goes Off Sale From NameCheap.com After Puzzling Turn Of Events
Bitcoin Prices Continue To Rise As Central Banks Raise Concerns Over 'Instability'
Bitcoin Prices Continue To Rise As Central Banks Raise Concerns Over 'Instability'
Canada Made Attempts To De-Escalate Tensions: Report
Canada Made Attempts To De-Escalate Tensions: Report

"I had, earlier played twice here in Mumbai, but on both occasions" - Aaradhya Meena

After they shared the first two sets, Ansh played with more confidence and better consistency while Madhav committed too many unforced errors and could stop his rival from wrapping up the contest with two crucial breaks in the sixth and eighth games.

Aaradhya mentioned that for her it was third time lucky. “I had, earlier played twice here in Mumbai, but on both occasions, I failed to cross the second round. I am so thrilled and excited to win the title,” said Aaradhya, who at the age of 11 had won the AITA National Series girl’s U-16 title in Jalandhar in 2022 and, the following two years, she won three more National Series U-16 titles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Spurs vs Rockets: Tense Brawl Erupts Between Victor Wembanyama, Dillon Brooks And Chris Paul During...

Spurs vs Rockets: Tense Brawl Erupts Between Victor Wembanyama, Dillon Brooks And Chris Paul During...

Cricketer Ishan Kishan's Father Pranav Pandey Set To Join Nitish Kumar's JDU Today

Cricketer Ishan Kishan's Father Pranav Pandey Set To Join Nitish Kumar's JDU Today

'18-1 That’s Pretty Awesome': Sanjay Manjrekar Finds Pride In India's Test Series Defeat To New...

'18-1 That’s Pretty Awesome': Sanjay Manjrekar Finds Pride In India's Test Series Defeat To New...

SHOCKING! Khamzat Chimaev Leaves Robert Whittaker With Cracked Jaw And Broken Teeth After UFC 308...

SHOCKING! Khamzat Chimaev Leaves Robert Whittaker With Cracked Jaw And Broken Teeth After UFC 308...

WTC Points Table: India Still On Top Despite Home Test Series Loss vs New Zealand, But Reaching...

WTC Points Table: India Still On Top Despite Home Test Series Loss vs New Zealand, But Reaching...