CCI 5 Star Mumbai City TT Championship: Mugdha Desai Prevails Over Mahi Kejriwal In Closely Contested Bout

NSCI paddlers Parth Magar scored a quick 3-0 (11-7, 13-11, 11-8) over Jehan Kolah (Spinart) in a Boys’ under-19 quarter-final match of the CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship and played at the CCI table tennis hall on Saturday.

In a girl’s U-17 encounter, Mugdha Desai of Santacruz Gymkhana staved off a spirited fight from Mahi Kejriwal (Spinart) clinching a win in three closely contested games 12-10, 11-9, 12-10.

In an interesting and exciting boys’ U-19 encounter, Sahil Mohite (Spinart) played with plenty of grit and determination to overcome NSCI’s Chaitanya Ahuja 3-2 (11-5, 3-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-8).

Siddhant Deshpande also representing NSCI dropped one game as he went on to defeat Arnav Wagh (Spinart) 3-1 (11-3, 12-10, 9-11, 16-14).

Results – Girls’ U-17 (quarter-finals): Mugdha Desai (Santacruz Gymkhana) beat Mahi Kejriwal (Spinart) 12-10, 11-9, 12-10;

Boys U-19 (quarter-finals): Parth Magar (NSCI) bt Jehan Kolah (Spinart) 3-0 (11-7, 13-11, 11-8);

Siddhant Deshpande (NSCI) bt Arnav Wagh (Spinart) 3-1 (11-3, 12-10, 9-11, 16-14);

Aditya Dalal (CTTA) bt Shlok Jhaveri (CTTA) 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-5);

Sahil Mohite (Spinart) bt Chaitanya Ahuja (NSCI) 3-2 (11-5, 3-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-8).

Pre-quarter-finals: Jehan Kolah (Spinart) bt Aditya Honnesh (CTTA) 3-1 (12-10, 9-11, 12-10, 11-7);

Siddhant Deshpande (NSCI) bt Atishay Jain (NSCI) 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-5);

Shlok Jhaveri (CTTA) bt Vedant Agrawal 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 11-6);

Sahil Mohite (Spinart) bt Soham Sawant (WSC) 3-1 (11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 11-6).