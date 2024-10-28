 CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship: Arnav Wagh And Swara Gudekar Register Fighting 3-2 Wins
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsCCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship: Arnav Wagh And Swara Gudekar Register Fighting 3-2 Wins

CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship: Arnav Wagh And Swara Gudekar Register Fighting 3-2 Wins

The bespectacled Arnav trailing 1-2 staged a solid fight back and won a tight fourth game to level scores and that gave him the confidence to comfortably win the decider to seal an 11-8, 6-11, 8-11, 14-12, and 11-8 victory.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
article-image

Arnav Wagh and Swara Gudekar exhibited remarkable fighting qualities as they registered hard-fought 3-2 victories in their respective best-of-five game men’s and women’s quarter-final matches of the of the CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship and played at the CCI table tennis hall on Monday.

The bespectacled Arnav trailing 1-2 staged a solid fight back and won a tight fourth game to level scores and that gave him the confidence to comfortably win the decider to seal an 11-8, 6-11, 8-11, 14-12, and 11-8 victory.

Swara and Neerja Khedekar were engaged in a keen tussle for supremacy and shared the first four frames. In the deciding fifth frame Swara came good and dominated the rallies easily win the set and complete a satisfying 5-11, 11-7, 11-8, 6-11, and 11-5 win to advance to the semi-finals.

Sara Jamsutkar, Krisha Tanna, and Insiya Bhavnagarwala joined Swara in the penultimate round. The others who progressed to the boys’ U-15 semi-finals are Aaditya Dalal, Jehan Kolah, and Sahil Mohite.

FPJ Shorts
Bharti Airtel's Q2 Income Soars To ₹41,728 Crore, A 12% YoY Surge; Check More Details
Bharti Airtel's Q2 Income Soars To ₹41,728 Crore, A 12% YoY Surge; Check More Details
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ajit Pawar-led NCP Supported Me In Difficult Time', Says Zeeshan Siddique, Files Nomination From Bandra East
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ajit Pawar-led NCP Supported Me In Difficult Time', Says Zeeshan Siddique, Files Nomination From Bandra East
Sun Pharma Shares Dashes Almost 3% After Net Profit Zooms 27% In Q2 FY25
Sun Pharma Shares Dashes Almost 3% After Net Profit Zooms 27% In Q2 FY25
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar's Emotional Outburst In Baramati, Accuses Sharad Pawar Of Splitting Family; VIDEO
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar's Emotional Outburst In Baramati, Accuses Sharad Pawar Of Splitting Family; VIDEO

In the women’s singles competition, Anshita Tamhankar overcame a strong fight from Arpita Borhade before clinching a fighting 3-2 (8-11, 11-8, 12-10, 8-11, and 11-7) win to advance to the semi-finals, late Sunday evening.

Read Also
CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship: Naira Lodha Overcomes Insiya...
article-image

Meanwhile, Mohit Vaishnav staved off the challenge from Chaitanya Ahuja by carving out a hard-fought 3-2 (11-7, 11-7, 4-11, 9-11, and 11-9) win in a Men’s singles quarter-final match

On the side table, Parth Magar had things his way and charged past Tanmay Rane registering a 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, and 11-2) win in another men’s singles last eight match.

Shubham Ambre also enjoyed smooth sailing and cruised past Ravi Chopra posting a quick 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, and 11-9) win to seal his place in the last four round.

Mandar Chiplunkar also booked his place in the men’s semi-finals defeating Shivam Ambre 3-1 (11-4, 6-11, 11-7, and 11-8) in the last quarter-final match.

Results – Women’s singles (quarter-finals): Anshita Tamhankar bt Arpita Borhade 3-2 (8-11, 11-8, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7); Shweta Parte Nayak bt Mugdha Desai 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-3).

Men’s singles (quarter-finals): Parth Magar bt Tanmay Rane 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, 11-2); Mohit Vaishnav bt Chaitanya Ahuja 3-2 (11-7, 11-7, 4-11, 9-11, 11-9); Shubham Ambre bt Ravi Chopra 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-9); Mandar Chiplunkar bt Shivam Ambre 3-1 (11-4, 6-11, 11-7, 11-8).

Girls’ U-15 (quarter-finals): Sara Jamsutkar bt Vedantika Rastogi 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 12-10); Krisha Tanna bt Avantika Ahuja 3-1 (6-11, 11-9, 15-13, 16-14); Swara Gudekar bt Neerja Khedekar 3-2 (5-11, 11-7, 11-8, 6-11, 11-5); Insiya Bhavnagarwala bt Naira Lodha 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-7).

Boys’ U-15 (quarter-finals): Arnav Wagh bt Aditya Honnesh 3-1 (11-8, 6-11, 8-11, 14-12, 11-8); Aaditya Dalal bt Shlok jhaveri 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-9); Jehan Kolah bt Malhaar Talwalkar 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-6); Sahil Mohite bt Armaan Jain 3-1 (11-4, 9-11, 11-4, 11-5).

Read Also
MSLTA-CCI All-India Ranking Tennis Tournament: Aaradhya Meena & Ansh Ramani Win Maiden Crowns
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar's Emotional Outburst In Baramati, Accuses Sharad...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar's Emotional Outburst In Baramati, Accuses Sharad...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases 3rd List With 25 Candidates, Fields Avinash Brahmankar...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases 3rd List With 25 Candidates, Fields Avinash Brahmankar...

Salman Khan 'Unable To Sleep' After Baba Siddique's Murder, Reveals Zeeshan Siddique

Salman Khan 'Unable To Sleep' After Baba Siddique's Murder, Reveals Zeeshan Siddique

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav Gets Death Threat After 'Eliminate Lawrence Bishnoi Network In 24 Hrs' Tweet,...

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav Gets Death Threat After 'Eliminate Lawrence Bishnoi Network In 24 Hrs' Tweet,...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anand Dighe's Nephew Kedar Takes Blessings At Shakti Sthal In Thane, To...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anand Dighe's Nephew Kedar Takes Blessings At Shakti Sthal In Thane, To...