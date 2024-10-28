CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship: Arnav Wagh And Swara Gudekar Register Fighting 3-2 Wins

Arnav Wagh and Swara Gudekar exhibited remarkable fighting qualities as they registered hard-fought 3-2 victories in their respective best-of-five game men’s and women’s quarter-final matches of the of the CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship and played at the CCI table tennis hall on Monday.

The bespectacled Arnav trailing 1-2 staged a solid fight back and won a tight fourth game to level scores and that gave him the confidence to comfortably win the decider to seal an 11-8, 6-11, 8-11, 14-12, and 11-8 victory.

Swara and Neerja Khedekar were engaged in a keen tussle for supremacy and shared the first four frames. In the deciding fifth frame Swara came good and dominated the rallies easily win the set and complete a satisfying 5-11, 11-7, 11-8, 6-11, and 11-5 win to advance to the semi-finals.

Sara Jamsutkar, Krisha Tanna, and Insiya Bhavnagarwala joined Swara in the penultimate round. The others who progressed to the boys’ U-15 semi-finals are Aaditya Dalal, Jehan Kolah, and Sahil Mohite.

In the women’s singles competition, Anshita Tamhankar overcame a strong fight from Arpita Borhade before clinching a fighting 3-2 (8-11, 11-8, 12-10, 8-11, and 11-7) win to advance to the semi-finals, late Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Mohit Vaishnav staved off the challenge from Chaitanya Ahuja by carving out a hard-fought 3-2 (11-7, 11-7, 4-11, 9-11, and 11-9) win in a Men’s singles quarter-final match

On the side table, Parth Magar had things his way and charged past Tanmay Rane registering a 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, and 11-2) win in another men’s singles last eight match.

Shubham Ambre also enjoyed smooth sailing and cruised past Ravi Chopra posting a quick 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, and 11-9) win to seal his place in the last four round.

Mandar Chiplunkar also booked his place in the men’s semi-finals defeating Shivam Ambre 3-1 (11-4, 6-11, 11-7, and 11-8) in the last quarter-final match.

Results – Women’s singles (quarter-finals): Anshita Tamhankar bt Arpita Borhade 3-2 (8-11, 11-8, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7); Shweta Parte Nayak bt Mugdha Desai 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-3).

Men’s singles (quarter-finals): Parth Magar bt Tanmay Rane 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, 11-2); Mohit Vaishnav bt Chaitanya Ahuja 3-2 (11-7, 11-7, 4-11, 9-11, 11-9); Shubham Ambre bt Ravi Chopra 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-9); Mandar Chiplunkar bt Shivam Ambre 3-1 (11-4, 6-11, 11-7, 11-8).

Girls’ U-15 (quarter-finals): Sara Jamsutkar bt Vedantika Rastogi 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 12-10); Krisha Tanna bt Avantika Ahuja 3-1 (6-11, 11-9, 15-13, 16-14); Swara Gudekar bt Neerja Khedekar 3-2 (5-11, 11-7, 11-8, 6-11, 11-5); Insiya Bhavnagarwala bt Naira Lodha 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-7).

Boys’ U-15 (quarter-finals): Arnav Wagh bt Aditya Honnesh 3-1 (11-8, 6-11, 8-11, 14-12, 11-8); Aaditya Dalal bt Shlok jhaveri 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-9); Jehan Kolah bt Malhaar Talwalkar 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-6); Sahil Mohite bt Armaan Jain 3-1 (11-4, 9-11, 11-4, 11-5).