Budget 2023: Top institutes to get Centre for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, meest President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. | Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam while presenting the Union Budget to the Parliament announced that for relaying the mission of 'Make AI in India' and 'Make AI Work for India', three centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be set up in top educational institutions.

Leading industry players will partner in conducting multi-disciplinary research, and develop cutting-edge applications and scalable problem solutions in the areas of agriculture, health, and sustainable cities. This will galvanize AI ecosystem and nurture quality human resources in the field.