Education Budget 2023: 157 new nursing colleges to be set up in core locations

The budget speech by Sitharaman will be broadcast on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. | File

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while delivering the Union Budget to Parliament announced that the centre is to set up 157 new nursing colleges in core locations close to the existing 157 medical colleges developed since 2014.

A new programme to promote research and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry will be taken up through centre of excellence. The industry will also be encouraged to invest in research and development

The budget speech by Sitharaman will be broadcast on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)