Education Budget 2023: 157 new nursing colleges to be set up in core locations

A new programme to promote research and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry will be taken up through centre of excellence.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
The budget speech by Sitharaman will be broadcast on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. | File
Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while delivering the Union Budget to Parliament announced that the centre is to set up 157 new nursing colleges in core locations close to the existing 157 medical colleges developed since 2014.

A new programme to promote research and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry will be taken up through centre of excellence. The industry will also be encouraged to invest in research and development

The budget speech by Sitharaman will be broadcast on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

