Budget 2021 gives a great push to Infrastructure sector

Presenting the Union Budget 2021 was not short of a mammoth task. At present, the flailing Indian economy marked by contracting GDP required a push from the government. The Finance Minister has rightly taken a leaf out of Keynesian economics for the same. The push to infrastructure and capital expenditure is vital, given the multiplier effect of the infrastructure spending on economic growth. This year’s budget has witnessed a dramatic increase in expenditure levels and a massive hike in measures for privatisation. It is, therefore, a step in the right direction.

Budget 2021 rests on six pillars: Health and well-being, physical & financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D and minimum government-maximum governance.

Some bold steps such as a 34% year-on-year increase in infrastructure Capex to Rs 5.54 lakh crore have been taken by the government. Massive augmentation in capital expenditure on roads and railways has been announced while the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) has been enlarged to cover 7,400 projects. This will require a major increase in funding, not only from the Central Government but the states as well as the private sector. The government’s commitment to delivering NIP through the creation of institutional structures, monetising assets and enhancing increase in infrastructure for the states’ budgets is commendable.

Setting up of a professionally managed Development Finance Institution (DFI) will be critical for financing greenfield infrastructure projects, efficient implementation of the NIP and the immediate launch of the National Monetisation Pipeline. The government has allocated Rs 20,000 crore in the budget to capitalise the DFI. The National Monetisation Pipeline and Asset Monetisation Dashboard will provide enabling mechanisms for asset monetisation. Enabling debt financing of InVITs and REITs by making suitable amendments to the legislation will attract funds in the infrastructure and construction sectors.

The transport sector has also received a fair share of allocation in the budget with new economic corridors, including freight corridors being planned to boost highways and railway sector.