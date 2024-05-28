 Bihar Shocker: Journalist's Son Beaten To Death In Patna University Over Student Union Elections, Video Making Rounds
Bihar Shocker: Journalist's Son Beaten To Death In Patna University Over Student Union Elections, Video Making Rounds

The deceased has been identified by the police as 22-year-old Harsh Raj, a student at Patna University's BN College.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
On Monday, seven to eight guys wearing masks beat a 22-year-old undergraduate student to death on the Patna Law College campus. The victim had intended to run in the upcoming elections for the students' union.

The deceased has been identified by the police as 22-year-old Harsh Raj, a student at Patna University's BN College. They claimed that Raj was leaving his exam centre in the afternoon when the incident happened, as reported by HT.

After being brought to the Patna Medical College and Hospital, Harsh Raj passed away while receiving treatment.

"Harsh Raj was killed during a vicious attack by seven or eight criminals. He passed away in the hospital shortly after being admitted. In addition to gathering more evidence, we are examining the CCTV footage from the crime. Efforts are ongoing to trace the attackers", said the Patna police in a statement.

Video surfaces online

A video of the accused beating him to death also surfaced online. Netizens took to 'X' to demand justice for the boy.

According to HT, the deceased's father, Ajit Kumar, a journalist for a Hindi daily, said that Harsh had been worried when he began getting ready for the impending Patna University students' union elections. He intended to run for the position of president of the union.

A university announcement released in the evening stated that all of Patna University's exams scheduled for May 28 have been cancelled and that all colleges would be closed on Tuesday.

