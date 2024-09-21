Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Housing Board Colony, LIG, MIG Quarters & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a schedule of planned power disruptions on September 21 to facilitate maintenance work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Area: Raghunath Nagar, Global Park, Swarna Kunj, Club House, Narmada Apartment, Rajat Golden Nest, Neeraj Nagar, Basant Vihar, Sky Dream, Star Avenue, BDA, Surbhi Vihar, Adharshila East, Rajeev Palace, and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: Dairy State, Barkhedi Khurd, Kerwa Guest House, Sakshi Dhaba, Krishi Sansthan, and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: Motilal Nagar, LIG, MIG Quarters, Vivekanand Nagar, Bilal Colony, Waqil Colony, and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: Meenakshi Apartment, Regalia, Diamond Shadi Hall, Shan-e-Fiza, Jain Mandir, Housing Board Colony, Classic Apartment, Collector Office & opposite road, behind Koh-e-Fiza Hospital (4 No.), and nearby areas.

Time: 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: Kakaria (Kolar), Inayatpur, Semri, Imalia, Dehrikala, Suraiya Nagar, Amravat, and nearby areas.

Time: 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Area: Kanha Kunj and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

The scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of the city’s electrical infrastructure. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation appreciates the cooperation of residents during this period, as it contributes to the reliability and efficiency of the electricity system.