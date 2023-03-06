e-Paper Get App
Bangladesh: Massive fire in Rohingya refugee camp burns over 2,000 homes, leaves thousand without shelter; visuals surface

The local media reported on Sunday that no casualties had been identified to date.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
In Bangladesh's southeast Cox's Bazar region, a devastating fire tore through multiple Rohingya refugee camps, burning over 2,000 homes and displacing thousands of people.

Emdadul Haque, a duty officer at the Chattogram Fire Service Control Room, told reporters that the fire began at camp No. 10 and afterwards spread to camps Nos. 11 and 12, according to the Xinhua news agency.

By 5 p.m. local time, 10 firefighting units responded to information and sped to the scene to put out the fire.

The fire, which started at at 2:45 p.m. local time, has not yet been determined, and officials have declined to comment on the incident.

Fire destroyed roughly about 2,000 shanties

According to local media reports, the fire damaged or partially destroyed roughly 2,000 shanties.

The majority of the impacted campers left behind all of their goods to save their lives; thus, many of them were observed Sunday night grieving in the open sky.

According to local media, more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar reside in Cox's Bazar, around 300 kilometres southeast of Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

