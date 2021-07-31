Topnews

Badminton | Sindhu outplayed by Tai Tzu Ying 18-21,12-21 in SF; will play He BingJiao for an Olympic bronze

India's poster girl for badminton, PV Sindhu, seeded sixth, lost Badminton Women's Singles Semifinal 18-21,12-21 in 40 minutes to second seed Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei. Sindhu will now face He Bingjiao in the Bronze Medal match on Sunday.

With sharp drop shots, Tzu-Ying, the World No. 1, used Sindhu' height to her advantage to boss the game and eventually put an end to PV Sindhu's impressive campaign at Tokyo Olympics.

