Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 01:48 PM IST
ARIES

Today is the day to study/enjoy family life/business

Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products/luxurious items/education.

Career: People in event management/automobile dealers/architects/art classes will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family picnic/entertainment with family is indicated

Health: Diabetic people should avoid eating sweets.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/invest/expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/luxurious items /travel.

Career: People in fields like travel & tourism/communication/medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today your younger sibling may go abroad. Married people may have some family issues.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin/kidney/eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy / entertainment

Finance: People in share market can earn well. You may get foreign funds or investors for your business

Career: People in arts/entertainment/sports may get new opportunity.

Domestic & love life: Those expecting baby, will get good news today. Your kids will help in your work. You will get family support in your business.

Health: Some people may suffer from sexual/eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day for students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.

Finance: New opportunities and growth in business is indicated

Career: People doing job may get promotion. Jobless people will get a good job.

Domestic & love life: You may buy a vehicle. You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.

Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Some distraction from work is indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/travel/communication.

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may spend good time with father/sister in-law

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain/feet pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver/White

VIRGO

Take care before making any decisions, as loss is indicated.

Finance: Take precautions in business deals. Financial help from business partner or in-laws is expected.

Career: People in fields like occult science/insurance/pub/bar will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Control your words, as dispute in family life is indicated.

Health: people may suffer from eye problems/throat pain/toothache

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

You must pay attention to your physical fitness.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/health

Career: Take expert advice in business as loss is indicated. Servicemen may take wrong decision. So don’t make hurry while taking decisions.

Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships. So avoid disputes.

Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Blue

SCORPIO

It’s a Day to earn, travel, romance, entertain.

Finance: You may invest in luxury/beauty products/entertainment co.

Career: Some people may get job transfer. People in fields like art/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Married/ love life will be romantic.

Health: Doctor Visit or hospitalisation is indicated. Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

You may get your stuck money back.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/medical treatment.

Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/back pain/sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today students and teachers will find it difficult to concentrate in their work.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/children/education /entertainment.

Career: people in arts, entertainment, sports, advertising, and education will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/play/party

Health: Overall health will be good, but while enjoying don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.

Finance: Your loan may sanctioned today. You may get financial help from your maternal relatives.

Career: Servicemen may get job transfer. Some people may go through job training. Those in education field will earn well.

Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time to your family, due to your job responsibilities.

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ear/chest problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Use words wisely, as loss because of miscommunication is indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for family needs/children/loan premiums

Career: Liquor shop/bars/pubs will be benefited today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.

Health: Toothache/eye problems/throat pain/back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

