Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to study/enjoy family life/business

Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products/luxurious items/education.

Career: People in event management/automobile dealers/architects/art classes will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family picnic/entertainment with family is indicated

Health: Diabetic people should avoid eating sweets.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/invest/expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/luxurious items /travel.

Career: People in fields like travel & tourism/communication/medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today your younger sibling may go abroad. Married people may have some family issues.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin/kidney/eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy / entertainment

Finance: People in share market can earn well. You may get foreign funds or investors for your business

Career: People in arts/entertainment/sports may get new opportunity.

Domestic & love life: Those expecting baby, will get good news today. Your kids will help in your work. You will get family support in your business.

Health: Some people may suffer from sexual/eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day for students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.

Finance: New opportunities and growth in business is indicated

Career: People doing job may get promotion. Jobless people will get a good job.

Domestic & love life: You may buy a vehicle. You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.

Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Some distraction from work is indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/travel/communication.

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may spend good time with father/sister in-law

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain/feet pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver/White

VIRGO

Take care before making any decisions, as loss is indicated.

Finance: Take precautions in business deals. Financial help from business partner or in-laws is expected.

Career: People in fields like occult science/insurance/pub/bar will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Control your words, as dispute in family life is indicated.

Health: people may suffer from eye problems/throat pain/toothache

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

You must pay attention to your physical fitness.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/health

Career: Take expert advice in business as loss is indicated. Servicemen may take wrong decision. So don’t make hurry while taking decisions.

Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships. So avoid disputes.

Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Blue

SCORPIO

It’s a Day to earn, travel, romance, entertain.

Finance: You may invest in luxury/beauty products/entertainment co.

Career: Some people may get job transfer. People in fields like art/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Married/ love life will be romantic.

Health: Doctor Visit or hospitalisation is indicated. Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

You may get your stuck money back.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/medical treatment.

Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/back pain/sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today students and teachers will find it difficult to concentrate in their work.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/children/education /entertainment.

Career: people in arts, entertainment, sports, advertising, and education will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/play/party

Health: Overall health will be good, but while enjoying don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.

Finance: Your loan may sanctioned today. You may get financial help from your maternal relatives.

Career: Servicemen may get job transfer. Some people may go through job training. Those in education field will earn well.

Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time to your family, due to your job responsibilities.

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ear/chest problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Use words wisely, as loss because of miscommunication is indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for family needs/children/loan premiums

Career: Liquor shop/bars/pubs will be benefited today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.

Health: Toothache/eye problems/throat pain/back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red