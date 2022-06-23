Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to study/enjoy family life/business
Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products/luxurious items/education.
Career: People in event management/automobile dealers/architects/art classes will get success.
Domestic & love life: Family picnic/entertainment with family is indicated
Health: Diabetic people should avoid eating sweets.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel/invest/expenditure
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/luxurious items /travel.
Career: People in fields like travel & tourism/communication/medical will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today your younger sibling may go abroad. Married people may have some family issues.
Health: Some people may suffer from skin/kidney/eye problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black/Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to enjoy / entertainment
Finance: People in share market can earn well. You may get foreign funds or investors for your business
Career: People in arts/entertainment/sports may get new opportunity.
Domestic & love life: Those expecting baby, will get good news today. Your kids will help in your work. You will get family support in your business.
Health: Some people may suffer from sexual/eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Good day for students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.
Finance: New opportunities and growth in business is indicated
Career: People doing job may get promotion. Jobless people will get a good job.
Domestic & love life: You may buy a vehicle. You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.
Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Some distraction from work is indicated today.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/travel/communication.
Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may spend good time with father/sister in-law
Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain/feet pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver/White
VIRGO
Take care before making any decisions, as loss is indicated.
Finance: Take precautions in business deals. Financial help from business partner or in-laws is expected.
Career: People in fields like occult science/insurance/pub/bar will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Control your words, as dispute in family life is indicated.
Health: people may suffer from eye problems/throat pain/toothache
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
You must pay attention to your physical fitness.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/health
Career: Take expert advice in business as loss is indicated. Servicemen may take wrong decision. So don’t make hurry while taking decisions.
Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships. So avoid disputes.
Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Blue
SCORPIO
It’s a Day to earn, travel, romance, entertain.
Finance: You may invest in luxury/beauty products/entertainment co.
Career: Some people may get job transfer. People in fields like art/entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Married/ love life will be romantic.
Health: Doctor Visit or hospitalisation is indicated. Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron
SAGITTARIUS
You may get your stuck money back.
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/medical treatment.
Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will get success.
Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.
Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/back pain/sexual problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today students and teachers will find it difficult to concentrate in their work.
Finance: Expect expenditure on business/children/education /entertainment.
Career: people in arts, entertainment, sports, advertising, and education will get success.
Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/play/party
Health: Overall health will be good, but while enjoying don’t overlook your diet.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.
Finance: Your loan may sanctioned today. You may get financial help from your maternal relatives.
Career: Servicemen may get job transfer. Some people may go through job training. Those in education field will earn well.
Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time to your family, due to your job responsibilities.
Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ear/chest problems.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Use words wisely, as loss because of miscommunication is indicated today.
Finance: Expect expenditure for family needs/children/loan premiums
Career: Liquor shop/bars/pubs will be benefited today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.
Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.
Health: Toothache/eye problems/throat pain/back pain indicated today.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red