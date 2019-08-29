Topnews

Latest News! SC extends interim protection from arrest to Chidambaram till September 5 in INX Media case

SC extends interim protection from arrest to Chidambaram till September 5 in INX Media case

Supreme Court reserves judgement for September 5, on appeal of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court’s order rejecting his anticipatory plea in a case being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in INX Media case.

