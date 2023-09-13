Ahmed Sailor Inter-School Football Tournament: Bosconians Day Out

It was a day out for the Don Bosco schools as both their outfits from Borivali and Matunga won their matches against their respective opponents on the opening day of the Ahmed Sailor inter-school football tournament, St Francis Borivali, here on Wednesday.

Don Bosco, Matunga defeated Yashdom, Goregaon scoring once in each half for their 2-0 win.

Read Also MSSA Badminton: Imaan Maintains Composure To Stay Alive



Vedant T and Johan Sanghvi scored a goal each for Matunga boys

Borvali outfit also registered the identical margin against St Joseph's High School, Wadala with Angelo Misquitta scoring a brace for them.

Campion, from Fort, thumped St Sebastian, Chembur 4-0 in this knock out tournament. Kabir Thakker put Campions ahead in the 3 minute while two goals by Matua Parekha and substitute chipped in one to complete their tally.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)