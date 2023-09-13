 Ahmed Sailor Inter-School Football Tournament: Bosconians Day Out
Ahmed Sailor Inter-School Football Tournament: Bosconians Day Out

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
article-image

It was a day out for the Don Bosco schools as both their outfits from Borivali and Matunga won their matches against their respective opponents on the opening day of the Ahmed Sailor inter-school football tournament, St Francis Borivali, here on Wednesday.
Don Bosco, Matunga defeated Yashdom, Goregaon scoring once in each half for their 2-0 win.

Vedant T and Johan Sanghvi scored a goal each for Matunga boys
Borvali outfit also registered the identical margin against St Joseph's High School, Wadala with Angelo Misquitta scoring a brace for them.
Campion, from Fort, thumped St Sebastian, Chembur 4-0 in this knock out tournament. Kabir Thakker put Campions ahead in the 3 minute while two goals by Matua Parekha and substitute chipped in one  to complete their tally.

