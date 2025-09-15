Ahead Of Deadline, India's Income Tax Agency Claims Sweet Milestone

Income Tax Returns | File Image

Hours ahead of the deadline to file for Income Tax Returns (ITRs), India's Income Tax Agency has announced that 7 crore ITRs had been filed. The agency awaits for the deadline to complete.

A day ago, social media was abuzz with rumors of a probable extension in dates, however the Income Tax agency clarified that there has been no extension as indicated by such social media rumors.

More than 7 crore ITRs have been filed so far and still counting (15th September) !



We extend our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach this milestone, and urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26, to file their ITR.



To assist taxpayers… pic.twitter.com/4bnJcuwDEB — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 15, 2025

With hours to go for the ITR deadline, the agency is expected to witness a surge - not only in ITRs but also the number of citizens filing for ITRs via the tax portal. The administrator said that they were providing filers with assistance ranging from 24X7 calls and even live chats.

Although the IT department has achieved this sweet milestone, the number is lower than what was filed in previous year. Last year, around July 31, 2024, 7.28 crore citizens had filed their ITRs for assessment year 2024-25. This number was 7.5 percent more than the number of people who had filed ITRs in July 2023.