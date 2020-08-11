Aaditya Thackeray shoots off 'green' missive to Prakash Javadekar

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who recently took the initiative to save a 400-year-old banyan tree in Sangli and raised his voice against coal mining near the Tadoba tiger reserve, has, in a three-page letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, objected to the Draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020 proposed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He has observed that the draft notification is not in line with the Paris agreement and against sustainable development.

He has further said, the EIA narrows down the definitions of environmental site assessments (ESAs), effectively excluding villages.

The notification empowers the Centre to appoint state EIA authorities. ‘‘Instead of decentralisation, such centralisation in environment clearances would only lead to hurdles, or clearances that do not take into account local issues. Therefore, reducing the state government’s control will have direct consequences on environmental protection efforts. Further, it absolutely undermines the nature of cooperative federalism that is enshrined in our Constitution,’’ he has noted, urging Javadekar to re-evaluate the notification.

Further, Aaditya has claimed that the notification goes against the mandate given to the government under section 3 of the Environment Protect Act, to protect the environment by diluting the nature and scope of scrutiny of environmental impacts of proposed projects and does not consider climate change in the decision-making processes. ‘‘Climate change is here for real, and while the world prides in steps towards environmental protection, we cannot dilute our environment laws,’’ is his view.