'Aaditya Thackeray has nothing to lose': Top 10 statements by Sooraj Pancholi on Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian's death

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has denied the reports that he had hosted a party at his residence on the night of June 13, where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was present along with several high-profile guests. He has also debunked the claims made by former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane and questioned the silence of Mumbai Police over the false allegations.
BJP leader Narayan Rane on Tuesday alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, who died after she jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad in June, was raped and murdered.
Addressing a press conference, Rane said: "Disha Salian did not commit suicide she was raped and murdered. One of the young ministers from the current Maharashtra government attended the party where Disha Salian was also present... Maharashtra Government trying to save the culprit."
"Mumbai Police Commissioner must bring the truth about Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's murder," he said.
Rane also claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput did not 'commit suicide' and alleged that the actor was murdered.
Meanwhile, a news channel shared a picture of Sooraj Pancholi and his friends at a party, claiming that Salian was also in the picture. Rubbishing the reports, he slammed the media outlet and wrote: "Complete bullsh*t!! #F*ckYouFakeMEDIA Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India .. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this ! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone’s life ! I have said this before and I’m saying it again “I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life” Seriously F*CK YOU AND F*CK YOUR FAKE NEWS! I’ve had enough.”
In an exclusive interview with India Today, Sooraj Pancholi broke his silence about his association with Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian's suicide case.
Here are Top 10 statements made by Sooraj Pancholi in his interview with India Today:
1. Sooraj Pancholi said, "You should ask him (Rane) that who told him these things. I didn't have any party at home. Nither do I have any connection with Sushant Singh Rajput or his manager (Disha Salian). "
2. Pancholi also said that he 'had nothing to do with Sushant' and has been facing 'facing this humiliation for the past eight years'.
3. "They have nothing to lose Mr Narayan Rane has nothing to lose. He has made it. He is at a big level and I am nowhere to compete with him. I cannot compete with the biggies. They have nothing to lose. I have a lot to lose. Aaditya Thackeray has nothing to lose nor Narayan Rane," he said.
4. Speaking about the Jiah Khan suicide case, the 'Hero' actor said that he has won two defamation cases against Rabia Khan. "She has no courage to show up in court and fight the case against me," said the 29-yer-old.
5. Talking about his name being dragged in the case by big politicians and news channels, he said, "I'm an easy scapegoat. That's it."
6. Sooraj also said that there was no party at his place on June 13 - a day before Rajput committed suicide.
7. He claimed that it all started with a Facebook post by actor Puneet Vashisth, where the latter had posted 'conspiracy theories' about Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's suicide. He said Vashisth had written a nine point 'film synopsis'. Sooraj believes that it was Puneet's post that triggered the rumours of him being involved in the tragic deaths.
8. "Where is this entire article from Facebook going to? Leading news journalists are carrying this, leading papers, leading news anchors are talking about it all from a Facebook post. You took this on one of the biggest news channels in India. Is that how poor journalism has become right now?"
9. Sushant and Sooraj had met a couple of times and had a cordial relationship as they belonged to the same industry, said the actor. Pancholi also said that they become friends after meeting at a mutual friend's office. "Main aur Sushant ek dusre ko bhai bulate the, we called each other brothers. I am younger, so he called me little brother," the 'Satellite Shankar' actor shared.
10. He further claimed that he had never met Disha Salian or even contacted her. He said, "Meri kabhi Disha se na interaction hui thi, na kabhi mulakat hui thi, na kabhi koi connection bana tha. Na meri Disha se ya unki family se na unke kabhi koi relatives ko main janta tha, main janta hi nahi tha ki Disha Salian hai kaun. May her soul rest in peace, may her family have some peace right now."
