'Aaditya Thackeray has nothing to lose': Top 10 statements by Sooraj Pancholi on Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian's death

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has denied the reports that he had hosted a party at his residence on the night of June 13, where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was present along with several high-profile guests. He has also debunked the claims made by former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane and questioned the silence of Mumbai Police over the false allegations.

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Tuesday alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, who died after she jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad in June, was raped and murdered.

Addressing a press conference, Rane said: "Disha Salian did not commit suicide she was raped and murdered. One of the young ministers from the current Maharashtra government attended the party where Disha Salian was also present... Maharashtra Government trying to save the culprit."

"Mumbai Police Commissioner must bring the truth about Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's murder," he said.

Rane also claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput did not 'commit suicide' and alleged that the actor was murdered.

Meanwhile, a news channel shared a picture of Sooraj Pancholi and his friends at a party, claiming that Salian was also in the picture. Rubbishing the reports, he slammed the media outlet and wrote: "Complete bullsh*t!! #F*ckYouFakeMEDIA Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India .. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this ! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone’s life ! I have said this before and I’m saying it again “I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life” Seriously F*CK YOU AND F*CK YOUR FAKE NEWS! I’ve had enough.”