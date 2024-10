44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football Tournament: Abhishek Jadhav Brace Spurs St Thomas

Abhishek Jadhav’s twin strikes was the highlight of St. Thomas, Goregaon 4-1 win against St. Paul’s ‘B’, Dadar in a Men’s Open match of the 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football Tournament 2024, played under floodlights at the WCG courts.

Aditya More and Varun Sawant scored the other two goals for the winning side while St. Paul’s pulled one back through Schneider Dennis’ efforts.

In another match, St. Blaise ‘A’, Amboli got the better of Holy Cross, Kurla by a narrow 2-1 margin. Strikers Harold Fernandes and Dustin D’Costa were bang on target with a goal each for the Amboli outfit, while Aditya Shinde scored ) the lone goal for Holy Cross.

Results – Men’s Open: St. Blaise ‘A’, Amboli 2 (Harold Fernandes, Dustin D’Costa) beat Holy Cross, Kurla 1 (Aditya Shinde).

St. Joseph’s ‘A’, Umerkhadi 4 (Sahil Tandel, Emaad Rohane, Dixit Bhoj, Dwayne D’Costa) beat St. John the Evangelist, Marol 1 (Danush Nadir).

Our Lady of Health ‘A’, Sahar 3 (Imran Shaikh, Shoaib Khan, Laksh Paske) beat Our Lady of Egypt, Kalina 0.

Holy Family ‘B’, Andheri 2 (Faiz Shaikh, Clen Moares) beat St. Anthony’s ‘A’, Vakola 0.

St. Thomas, Goregaon 4 (Abhishek Jadhav 2, Aditya More, Varun Sawant) beat St. Paul’s ‘B’, Dadar 1 (Schneider Dennis).