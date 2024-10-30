44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football: St Stanislaus High School Emerge Champions

St. Stanislaus High School emerged worthy champions defeating Total Football 3-2 in a keenly contested Boys’ Under-12 final in the 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football Tournament 2024, played under floodlights at the WCG courts. The match finished in a goalless draw.

The St. Stanislaus boys playing under the guidance of veteran coach Roy Fernandes managed to beat back the challenge from their rivals who tried their best to come out trumps.

With both teams failing to score a goal during regulation period, St. Stanislaus lads succeeded in converting three penalties through Chris Bnoop, Myron Miranda, and Caleb Fernandes, while Total Football managed to score two through Raghav Menon and Jovin Gomes.

Results - Boys’ U-12: St. Stanislaus High School 3 (Chris Bnoop, Myron Miranda, Caleb Fernandes) beat Total Football 2 (Raghav Menon, Jovin Gomes).

Men veterans 40+: Maccabi 3 (Martin D’Silva 2, Amir Shaikh) beat MYJ Oranje 2 (Suraj Shetty, Agnelo Picardo).

Men veterans 50+: Maccabi ‘B’ 2 (Dominic D’Souza, Custodio Fernandes) beat Golden Gunners 1 (Vasant Karkera).