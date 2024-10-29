 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football: Our Lady Of Health Emerge Champions
In the summit clash, Our Lady of Health defeated St. Blaise ‘B’, Amboli via tie-breaker 5-3 after the match finished in an exciting 2-2 draw

Our Lady of Health ‘A’ and Young Guns ‘A’ emerged champions winning the Men’s Open and Women’s Open crowns in the 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football Tournament 2024, played under floodlights at the WCG courts.

In the summit clash, Our Lady of Health defeated St. Blaise ‘B’, Amboli via tie-breaker 5-3 after the match finished in an exciting 2-2 draw. Shafan Solkar and Shoaib Khan scored a goal each for the Sahar outfit, while, Sebastian Almeida and Conroy Concessio struck a goal each for the Amboli outfit.

In the penalty shootout duel, Shafan, Shoaib and Laksh Paske were on target for Our Lady of Health, while only Sebastian succeeded in finding the target for St. Blaise.

Meanwhile, in the women’s final, Young Guns got the better of junior side Young Guns ‘C’ 2-0. Lian Mathew and Trevina Fernandes scored a goal each to secure the win.

Final results - Men Open: Our Lady of Health ‘A’ Sahar 5 (Shafan Solkar 2, Shoaib Khan 2, Laksh Paske) beat St Blaise ‘B’ Amboli 3 (Sebastian Almeida 2, Conroy Concessio).

Women Open: Young Guns ‘A’ 2 (Lian Mathew, Trevina Fernandes) beat Young Guns ‘C’ 0.

