360 One Wealth Junior Grand Prix: Guru Prakash Emerges Winner In 3-Way Tiebreaker

In a thrilling three-way tiebreaker, top seed Guru Prakash emerged victorious in the second leg of the 360 One Wealth Junior Grand Prix, organised by Indian Chess School at the Russian Centre. Guru narrowly outpaced Darsh Shetty, the second seed, and Atharv Soni, the third seed. Despite all three players scoring 6/7 points, Guru's superior tiebreak performance propelled him to the top spot.

Guru Prakash clinched the first prize of Rs. 50,000 and trophy, while Darsh and Atharv received Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 25,000 respectively.

Khanak Paharia claimed the title of the best girl player, with Mayanka Rana and Yamini Sriram securing the second and third positions, respectively. The respective awards for these accomplished players were Rs. 5,000, Rs. 4,000, and Rs. 3,000.

Main Prize Winners

1 Guru Prakash ₹ 50,000

2 Soni Atharv ₹ 30,000

3 Darsh Shetty ₹ 25,000

4 Arjun Singh ₹ 20,000

5 Ishaan Tendolkar ₹ 15,000

6 Kush Agarwal ₹ 10,000

7 Tanmay More ₹ 10,000

8 Kshaunish Jaiswal ₹ 10,000

9 Arnav Thatte ₹ 10,000

10 Chheda Rivan ₹ 10,000

11 Parv Hakani 5,000

12 Pasbola Samvid 5 ₹ 5,000

13 Shah Purvaan ₹ 5,000

14 Agraval Shravana ₹ 5,000

15 Ekam Chatterjee ₹ 5,000

BEST UN-RATED PLAYER PRIZE

1 Yuvraj Pratap Singh ₹ 5,000

2 Aarav Bajaj 0 4½ ₹ 4,000

3 Shravan Balram 0 4½ ₹ 3,000

BEST GIRL PLAYERS PRIZE

1 Khanak Paharia 1142 5 ₹ 5,000

2 Mayanka Rana 1114 4½ ₹ 4,000

3 Yamini Sriram 1258 4 ₹ 3,000

BEST ICS PLAYERS PRIZE

1 Bhat Aum 0 3 ₹ 5,000

2 Sherwin Prabhudabholkar ₹ 3,500

3 Shaurya Ved ₹ 2,500