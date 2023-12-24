360 One Wealth Junior Grand Prix Chess Series: Guru Prakash Stops Arnav Thatte's Run

Top seed Guru Prakash halted Arnav Thatte's remarkable run, in the 5th round of the 360 One Wealth Junior Grand Prix Chess Series, organised by Indian Chess School, at the Russian Centre, taking joint lead in the standings with a score of 4.5/5.

He is joined at the top by 2nd seeded Darsh Shetty, Prathamesh Gawade, and Kush Agarwal, all of whom secured wins and emerged as strong contenders to clinch the championship.

A group of nine players is trailing the leaders by just half a point. This group includes Arnav Thatte, Kshaunish Jaiswal, Atharv Soni, Ishaan Tendolkar, Rivan Chedda, Purvaan Shah, Parv Hakani, Param Jalan, and Mayanka Rana.

Key Results of Round 5

Guru Prakash (4½) beat Arnav Thatte (4)

Mukul Rane (3½) lost to Darsh Shetty (4½)

Arjun Singh (3½) lost to Prathamesh Gawade(4½)

Ishaan Tendolkar(4) drew Kshaunish Jaiswal(4)

Tanmay More (3½) lost to Kush Agarwal (4½)

Soni Atharv (4) beat Devansh Gupta (3)

Shah Purvaan (4) beat Khanak Paharia (3)

Param Jalan (4) beat Yamini Sriram (3)

Chheda Rivan (4) beat Prabhakar Aariv (3)

Vihaan Rao (3) lost to Mayanka Rana (4)

Ekam Chatterjee (3) lost to Parv Hakani (4)