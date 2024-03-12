 360 One Wealth Grand Prix Series: Vikramaditya Kulkarni Begins Campaign In Style Against Ahaan Kataruka
360 One Wealth Grand Prix Series: Vikramaditya Kulkarni Begins Campaign In Style Against Ahaan Kataruka

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
article-image

Top seed Vikramaditya Kulkarni, with an ELO rating of 1875, began his campaign in the 4th event of the 360 One Wealth Grand Prix Series with a fluent win over Ahaan Kataruka from the black side of the Philidor's Defense, in just 30 moves.

The other seeded players; Arvind Iyer, K Raja, Yohan Boricha, Sanjeev Mishra also followed suit with comfortable victories over their respective rivals at the Russian Centre for Science & Culture.

For Misha it was a double success in this round as his game against Omkar Andhere was distinguished as the 'best game' of round 1, a recognition conferred by Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay.

The last leg of this series, offering prize money of Rs 2.50 lakhs and organised by the Indian Chess School, has attracted 101 participants, including 55 FIDE rated players.

SBI Submits Electoral Bonds Data To Election Commission; Donor Names To Be Out On March 15

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Announces 2nd List Of 43 Candidates; Gaurav Gogoi Fielded From Jorhat,...

'Ganja Phooka Hai': Fans Baffled By 'Level Of Umpiring' In CK Nayudu Trophy Final As Official Gives...

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda To Have Pastel-Themed Wedding; Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal...

Sidhu Moosewala's Mother DELIVERED Twins? Check Father Balkaur Singh's FIRST Reaction

