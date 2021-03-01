Zero Discrimination Day 2021: Significance, history, themes, all you need to know

Zero Discrimination Day is observed annually by many countries across the globe on March 1 to promote equality in practice and before the law. The purpose of the day is to eradicate inequalities in income, age, sex, health status, color, race, occupation, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity and gender.

Zero Discrimination Day History

The United Nations first observed the Zero Discrimination Day on March 1, 2014. The day aims to create global solidarity towards ending all forms of discrimination. The day is particularly noted by organizations like UNAIDS that combat discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS.

Significance of the day

According to UNAIDS "Inequality is growing for more than 70% of the global population, exacerbating the risk of division and hampering economic and social development."

In 2015, all countries pledged to reduce inequality within and between countries as part of the Sustainable Development Goals. However, there is still a lot of work left to be done in order to ensure that inequalities are completely eradicated.

Zero Discrimination Day 2021 Theme

Zero Discrimination Day 2021 will be observed in order to take actions which can end the inequalities that continue to persist in the modern world. Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has hit the most vulnerable people the hardest. Even after a lot of countries have succeeded in making effective vaccines, its availability in economically backward countries remains uncertain.