Dwijendralal Ray Birth Anniversary; All You Need To Know About The Bengali Poet

July 19 is the birth anniversary of the Bengali poet, playwright, and musician, Dwijendralal Ray. One of the most important figures in early Bengali literature, DL Roy was known for his patriotic songs and historical plays.

Even though he was born at Krishnanagar in Nadia district of British India to a wealthy and affluent family, he was very compassionate towards rights of the downtrodden.

His songs - Dwijendrageeti or the songs of Dwijendralal - number over 500 and they are a separate subgenre in Bengali music. Dwijendralal enjoyed composing songs on nature, romantic agony, devotion to God and patriotism.

Many of his songs, including Amra emni ese bhese jai, Bela boye jay, Banga amar janani amar, Dhana dhanya puspe bhara, E jagate ami boroi eka, Ailo rituraj sajani, Aayre basanta, Neel akasher asim cheye, Oi mahasindhur opar theke, Eso pransakha and others are still popular in both Bangladesh as well as West Bengal in India.

His composition Dhana Dhanya Pushpa Bhara was reportedly even considered a possible choice to become Bangladesh's national anthem in 1971.

Two of his most famous compositions are Dhana Dhanya Pushpa Bhara and Banga Amar Janani Amar.

Some of his acclaimed plays include Sajahan, Chandragupta, Nurjahan, Pasani, Sita, Bhisma, Parapare, Babganari, Tarabai, Rana Pratapsingh, Mebar Patan and others. DL Roy died on May 17, 1913 in Kolkata.

The well acclaimed Indian musician, Dilip Kumar Roy, is his son.

