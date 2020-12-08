Human Rights Day 2020: Significance, theme - All you need to know

Human Rights Day is celebrated on December 10 every year and proclaims the basic rights everyone is inherently entitled to as a human being irrespective of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

It came into effect in 1948 when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and is available in more than 500 languages. It is also the most translated document in the world.

According to the UN website, This year’s Human Rights Day theme Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights, relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and focuses on the need to build back better by ensuring Human Rights are central to recovery efforts. We will reach our common global goals only if we are able to create equal opportunities for all, address the failures exposed and exploited by COVID-19, and apply human rights standards to tackle entrenched, systematic, and intergenerational inequalities, exclusion and discrimination.

Under UN Human Rights generic call to action “Stand Up for Human rights”, they aim to engage the general public, their partners and the UN family to bolster transformative action and showcase practical and inspirational examples that can contribute to recovering better and fostering more resilient and just societies.

The COVID-19 crisis has been fuelled by deepening poverty, rising inequalities, structural and entrenched discrimination and other gaps in human rights protection. Only measures to close these gaps and advance human rights can ensure they will fully recover and build back a world that is better, more resilient and sustainable.

The day is celebrated by organizing the political conferences, meetings, exhibitions, cultural events, debates and many more programs to discuss all the issues of human rights. Most of the events held on the day are aimed to instruct people, children as well as teenagers about their human rights. Some of the protest activities are also held in order to aware the people from areas where the human rights are unrecognized or disrespected.

On Twitter, Human Rights Day was the top trend with politicians to UN's specialized agencies advocating the need for basic rights.