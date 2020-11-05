Maharashtra Human Rights Commission summons Raigad top cop to submit records of Arnab Goswami's arrest

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC), on Thursday, issued a notice to the superintendent of police (SP), Raigad, and ordered him to appear at its office on Friday morning with the records pertaining to the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami.

Notably, Goswami has been arrested for abetting the suicide of architect Anvay Naik, who blamed the editor in an alleged suicide note for not paying him lakhs of pending dues.

Advocate Aditya Mishra had urgently moved the MHRC, seeking intervention to the alleged human rights violation of Goswami, who was arrested by the Raigad police after hours of drama that went on at his house.

According to Mishra, Goswami's arrest was discriminatory and, thus, the human rights commission must intervene.

After going through the urgent application, MHRC member MA Sayeed issued notice to the SP, Raigad, and asked him to appear before him with all the records pertaining to Goswami's arrest.