World Day For International Justice 2023: All You Need To Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 16, 2023
According to The International Criminal Court - July 17 is the Day of International Criminal Justice. Here is all you need to know about this important day.
Pexels
It marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute on 17 July 1998, the founding treaty of the ICC, which seeks to protect people from genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.
Pexels
July 17 unites all those who wish to support justice, promote victims' rights, and help prevent crimes that threaten the peace, security and well-being of the world.
Pexels
It sheds light on public awareness about the mandate and importance of justice in serious crimes.
Pexels
The day is also an opportunity to remember people who have been denied justice for long, due to several crimes, such as genocide and terrorism.
Pexels
It helps in understanding the importance of fighting for justice, advancing human rights and accelerating the prosecution of crimes.
Pexels
Here are a few quotes to remember on this Day of International Criminal Justice.
Pexels
"Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are." Benjamin Franklin
Pexels
"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly." Martin Luther King Jr
Pexels
Justice delayed is justice denied.
Pexels
Thanks For Reading!