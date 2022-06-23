e-Paper Get App

Watch: Urfi Javed wears nothing but blue wires in latest video

The actress was last seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 02:50 PM IST
Former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is known for making head turns courtesy her bizarre style, however this time she took it to the next level by dressing up in only wires.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a video covering herself in blue wires. she made a an entire dress out of it! To complete her look, Urfi tied her hair in a bun and flaunted minimal makeup.

She captioned the video: "Yea this is wire! Also there was no cutting of the wires !! I think this looked bomb !! I think I'll be trying different Colors as well! For me fashion is all about experimenting, creating something, making a statement."

On the work front, Urfi is known for her roles in 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'.

In 2018, the actress was seen in 'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie' and two years later she joined 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

