Tusharr Khanna to play Tejasswi Prakash's love interest in 'Naagin 6'

Tusharr Khanna, who was last seen in a music video prior to his show 'Bekaboo 2' on an OTT platform won him many accolades and has also been labelled as the Greek God of OTT, has a surprise in store for his fans.

The actor is all set to enter the show 'Naagin 6' and will essay the role of Tejasswi Prakash's love interest.

If sources are to be believed then the actor has already begun shooting for the same. It was a decision that took place over night and his entry episode will be aired soon.

Tusharr has been someone who has charmed many with his good looks and we hear there are quite a few project makers who are considering him.

If hearsay is to be believed, the actor has a few more announcements all ready alongside his 'Naagin' stint.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:54 PM IST