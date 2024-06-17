 Rupali Ganguly Is All Praises For Vaishno Devi Shrine Board After Her Recent Visit To Temple
Rupali Ganguly Is All Praises For Vaishno Devi Shrine Board After Her Recent Visit To Temple

Rupali Ganguly was seen distributing 'prasad' to the paparazzi after her arrival to Mumbai.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
article-image

Rupali Ganguly, known for her stint as Anupamaa in Star Plus' show Anupamaa recently visited the holy shrine of goddess Vaishno devi in Katra, Jammu. The actress who visited the temple right after the Reasi terror attack recently returned back to Mumbai and was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

article-image

Upon her arrival to the city, Rupali was quizzed about her experience visiting the holy shrine and also about the security measures taken for the pilgrims. Speaking of the same, Rupali hailed praises for the board and stated that they have been doing a fantastic job. The Anupamaa actress said, “Vahan security poori hai and Shrine board is doing a fantastic job. Itni bheed ke baad poori security hai, this is very good.”

A few days ago, gun fire was opened at a bus taking pilgrims to the shrine after which 9 people were killed.

