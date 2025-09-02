WhatsApp To Bring New 'Close Friends' List Feature Just Like Instagram

WhatsApp working on a new feature similar to that on Instagram | WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that allows users to share status updates exclusively with a curated 'close friends' list, mirroring Instagram's popular tool. Spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.23.10.80 via the TestFlight program, this feature is currently under development and not yet available for beta testing, according to WABetaInfo.

The close friends feature will enable users to create a dedicated list within the privacy settings screen, offering the option to share status updates with either their full contact list or only their selected close friends. These exclusive updates will be visually distinguished by a different-coloured ring, ensuring recipients know they're part of a select group. Managing the close friends list will be discreet, with no notifications sent when contacts are added or removed, maintaining user privacy.

Like all WhatsApp status updates, close friends' posts will disappear after 24 hours and remain protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring that only the intended recipients can view the content, with neither Meta nor WhatsApp able to access it. Changes to the close friends list will only apply to future updates, meaning previously shared statuses will retain their original visibility settings unless manually reposted.

This development builds on WhatsApp's recent update in iOS 25.22.83, which introduced a 'My Status' option in the iOS share sheet for posting photos and videos directly from other apps. The close friends feature aims to enhance user control and foster more intimate sharing, with a full release expected in a future update.