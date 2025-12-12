 India Launches First Indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Cell Passenger Vessel In Varanasi, Marking Major Green Maritime Milestone
IANSUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
The government on Thursday flagged off the commercial operation of the country’s first fully indigenous hydrogen fuel cell passenger vessel at Namo Ghat, Varanasi. | IANS

New Delhi: The government on Thursday flagged off the commercial operation of the country’s first fully indigenous hydrogen fuel cell passenger vessel at Namo Ghat, Varanasi, marking a major step in its green maritime push.

The vessel is the first in India to demonstrate hydrogen fuel cell propulsion in a maritime setting and features fully indigenous technology.

It operates on a ‘Low Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane’ fuel cell system that converts stored hydrogen into electricity, releasing only water as a byproduct.

Designed as a 24-meter catamaran for urban transit, the boat can carry 50 passengers in an air-conditioned cabin and runs at a service speed of 6.5 knots.

article-image

Its hybrid energy system combines hydrogen fuel cells, batteries and solar power, enabling up to eight hours of operation on a single hydrogen fill. The vessel is certified by the Indian Register of Shipping.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said that under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing a transformative shift toward clean, sustainable and self-reliant transportation systems.

“The launch of our first indigenous hydrogen fuel cell vessel is a shining example of the Prime Minister’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and the transition to green mobility across all sectors. This milestone also strengthens the wider mission of rejuvenating and preserving our sacred Ganga,” said the minister.

As we advance cleaner technologies on our waterways, we are not only promoting innovation but also ensuring that development goes hand in hand with ecological responsibility, he added.

article-image

Owned by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the vessel was built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL). The vessel enters service following the completion of trial operations.

The start of commercial service for the hydrogen fuel cell vessel marks a major milestone in India’s effort to build a cleaner and more sustainable maritime ecosystem.

“I congratulate Cochin Shipyard Ltd. for delivering this pioneering vessel and the Inland Waterways Authority of India for taking it into commercial service after rigorous trials. This achievement is a testament to our resolve to meet India’s net-zero targets by 2070 and to integrate cutting-edge green technologies across the inland water transport sector,” the minister further said.

It is also expected to boost local tourism and job opportunities while positioning Varanasi among the world’s first cities to adopt hydrogen-powered passenger transport.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

