Google Photos Gets New Editing Tools: 3 Key Things To Know |

Google Photos gets a much needed new update, bringging new video editing tools. The update, rolled out primarily for Android users, introduces templates, customisable text overlays, and seamless music integration, allowing more capabilities to creators.

Announced via the official Google blog, the enhancements bring three key tools that are sure to elevate the editing process:

1. Google Photos update: Ready-made templates

At the forefront are ready-made templates, which enable users to swiftly assemble shareable videos by selecting photos and clips that automatically sync with pre-set music tracks and text animations. "These templates make it easier than ever to turn your memories into captivating stories," the blog states.

2. Google Photos update: Incorporate custom text

Complementing this is the ability to incorporate custom text, where users can personalise overlays with a variety of fonts, colours, and backgrounds to inject context or flair into their footage. This feature, available on Android, extends to individual clip editing within a redesigned editor that boasts a universal timeline for multi-clip projects and an adaptive canvas that adjusts dynamically to content.

3. Google Photos update: Expanded library acsess

Music enthusiasts will appreciate the expanded library access, now available on both Android and iOS, which lets users browse and embed tracks to set the desired mood for their videos. The revamped editor itself – faster and more intuitive across platforms – supports quick tweaks to standalone clips, including the addition of music and text, ensuring a fluid workflow from start to finish.

As mentioned, this update is initially rolling out to Android devices only, with some elements like music integration extending to iOS. Google has not offered any clarity when iOS users will get support for other editing tools.