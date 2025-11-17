Vivo X300, X300 Pro 5G To Launch In India On December 2: What To Expect

Vivo X300 5G and Vivo X300 Pro 5G are all set to launch in India on December 2. The company has taken to social media to confirm the launch date after the teasing its arrival for a while now. The phone is slated to launch at 12pm IST in India, with sale and pricing information being revealed then. The two phones were unveiled in China in October and are now all set to be launched in India.

The company says that Indian buyers get an exclusive red shade for the Vivo X300 5G, alongside brown and black options for the Vivo X300 Pro 5G variant. Vivo is also launching a separate photographer kit with a Zeiss 2.35x teleconverter lens for pro level zoom, compatible via NFC for quick app integration.

Pre bookings are likely to kick off immediately via Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo stores. Rumours claim that the Vivo X300 5G may be priced under Rs. 60,000 and the Vivo X300 Pro 5G may be priced around Rs. 80,000.

Vivo X300 Specifications

Because the phones have been unveiled in China, we already know the specifications of the both the phones. The Vivo X300 features a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1216 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support, a 1-120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. It includes 2160Hz PWM dimming, DC-like dimming, and Armor Glass protection.

The phone is powered by an Octa-Core Dimensity 9500 processor with an Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU and comes with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB using UFS 4.1. The camera system includes a 200-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.4-inch Samsung HPB sensor and f/1.68 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a Samsung JN1 sensor and f/2.0 aperture, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT602 periscope telephoto camera with f/2.57 aperture and 3x optical zoom. The front camera is a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Additional features include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, Hi-Fi audio, and a 6040mAh battery with 90W fast charging, 40W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, multiple GPS bands, and NFC. The phone measures 150.57x71.92x7.95mm, weighs 190g, and has IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Vivo X300 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X300 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800x1260 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support, a 1-120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. It features 2160Hz PWM dimming, DC-like dimming, and Armor Glass protection. The device is powered by the same Octa-Core Dimensity 9500 processor with an Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU and offers 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM (LPDDR5X Ultra Pro Quad-Channel in the satellite edition) with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

Its camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT828 sensor and f/1.57 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB periscope telephoto camera with f/2.67 aperture and 3.7x optical zoom. The front camera is a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone includes dual imaging chips (V3+ and VS1), an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, Hi-Fi audio, and a 6510mAh battery with 90W fast charging, 40W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, multiple GPS bands, and NFC. It measures 161.98x75.48x7.99mm, weighs 226g, and has IP68 and IP69 ratings.