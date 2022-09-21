Tips by Creator & Entrepreneur Deepak Pareek on how to employ content creation as a marketing strategy for your business

What are the two most important things that a business should focus on? Number one is building a product or service they are willing to sell in the market, and number two is gathering a list of clientele or establishing a customer base or audience that can generate demand for your offerings. Here enters the usage of ‘Content Creation’ as a marketing strategy. Content has become king when it comes to creating awareness and attracting genuine quality leads, which eventually fuels sales growth in the long term. It is evident that in 2022, the consumer is constantly splurging media, technology, and content usage, and this has provided businesses with the opportunity to promote them uniquely. Consumers are relating to those brands that are going above and beyond traditional advertising tactics and providing them with new, exciting, and engaging online content.

For example, Zomato’s impeccable knowledge of its audience, which is evidenced by its various taglines, Flipkart’s television content marketing, where they made cute children dress up as adults, Amul’s opinionated posters, and the list go on.

Content over time has become the heart of media; various forms of content flow on the internet, thus “Creating quality content on a long-term basis”, says Deepak Pareek. How can one create continuous quality content? First, you have to ‘Identify the persona of your audience so that you know to who you are telling your brand story. Second, establish what reaction you wish to achieve from your audience, which is ‘Content Marketing Goals’. The third and last one is to develop the habit of ‘Auditing your content’ for the estimation of what is resonating with your audience. This 3-step process will help brands understand what their users are consuming and hence, help them frame strategies accordingly.

Deepak has said on many public speaking occasions to “Focus on building good connection over earning more” because in today’s influencer marketing era, creating content in collaboration with popular influencers will help you to market your product to their super fans, which will lead towards increasing brand awareness. This is crucial to building a foundation tunnel for acquiring long-term customers because the influencers’ audience relates to the influencer and has a special connection with him/her.

The globalized world is shifting from an ‘attention economy’ to a ‘creator economy. Businesses are leveraging the usage of social media platforms to provide valuable content to spread the word about their business and also acquire more users. As Deepak says, “Create a brand community to sustain your business” for instance, if you manage to gain dedicated 1000 buyers for your product, where you are making a monthly fee of 100 rupees each from them, you end up with 1 lakh in your pocket! Sounds intriguing, right? The focus word here is community. “Build a strong community of people that will support you in every endeavour of yours. You’re doing a show, and they’re the first ones buying tickets. You’re selling your merchandise; they’re the ones purchasing it first!” says Deepak.

One more aspect of content is good storytelling. “Good storytelling is important to catch a lot of eyeballs”, advises Deepak Pareek, as it is the best way to attract the audience and linger in their mind afterwards. Consumers want to connect with their brands emotionally; thus, storytelling allows them to feel that they are in the character’s shoes; for example, in the ad series of Imperial Blue’s famous ‘Men will be Men’ where male emotion is narrated in a humorous angle. Hence, content creation marketing can serve as a backbone for any business. It has become a medium that most marketers and businesses are resorting to because it brings with it high awareness and helps generate more users for the brand.

Deepak Pareek is an Entrepreneur, Content Creator, TEDx Speaker and Creative Film Producer hailing from Calcutta and is now based in Mumbai, India. To learn more, visit www.instagram.com/dkpareek

