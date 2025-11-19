'Strongest AI Model In The World': Gemini 3 Released For All Users, Google Antigravity Tool Announced As Well

The AI race is intensifying. Hours after the release of Grok 4.1, Google announced an upgrade to its own AI tool, Gemini. The tech giant has rolled out Gemini 3 for all users, claiming it to be a significant upgrade to the last one. Google calls it the 'most intelligent model' and says that it is the strongest model in the world for multimodality, coding, and reasoning.

Google says that Gemini 3 requires less prompting to deliver precise, highly contextual results. Google has rolled out Gemini 3 across a broad ecosystem i.e. on the Gemini app, AI Mode in Google Search, the Gemini API, AI Studio, Vertex AI, and Gemini Enterprise. Gemini 3 Pro is available in preview to AI Ultra subscribers and select enterprise users.

Google plans wider availability soon, including enhanced AI Mode access for free users and higher-tier usage for subscribers in the US initially. Alongside Gemini 3, Google also introduces Antigravity, a tool for software develoment with integrated model intelligence.

Here are all the things you need to know about the Gemini 3 announcement:

Better performance than Gemini 2.5: Gemini 3 brings improved performance, as seen on benchmarks such as Humanity’s Last Exam and GPQA Diamond.

Gemini 3 Pro: The premium tier - Gemini 3 Pro - is currently accessible through the Gemini app, AI Mode in Search, AI Studio, Vertex AI, and Gemini Enterprise for developers and business users. The preview release of Gemini 3 Pro includes even more powerful reasoning and multimodal capabilities. Gemini 3 Pro can handle vast datasets and complex problem-solving scenarios. It also integrates with Google Antigravity, a new coding tool that is integrated with AI.

Gemini Agent: This new 'Gemini Agent' orchestrates and completes complex tasks autonomously. It is currently rolled out to Google AI Ultra members only.

Google Antigravity Tool: Google has introduced this new coding agent platform tightly integrated with Gemini 3 Pro. It empowers developers with autonomous AI agents that operate at a higher task-oriented level by controlling code editors, terminals, and browsers. The tool plans, codes, tests, and validates software independently, providing progress reports and walkthroughs inside Chrome. Antigravity makes AI assistance an active partner in software development, vastly increasing productivity and precision. It is in free public preview for Mac, Windows, and Linux users.

The tech giant claims that Gemini app alone boasts over 650 million monthly users, with over 13 million developers engaging with the Gemini platform.