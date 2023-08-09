Smart Living With OnePlus TV: 5 Great OnePlus TV Picks

OnePlus

Smart TVs have become essential in Indian households with the increase in popularity of online OTT platforms. OnePlus, known for its flagship-killer smartphones, is making its presence felt in the Smart TV market. The brand has emerged as an affordable yet high-quality alternative to many established TV manufacturers. OnePlus offers a wide range of Android-powered Smart LED TVs that are pleasing to the eye and easy on the pocket.

While OnePlus Smart LED TVs seem to be ruling the roost, it can be confusing to select the right model. In this article, we list the top 5 OnePlus Smart TVs available across different price segments in India. You can purchase any of these Smart TVs easily and affordably at Bajaj Mall online.

1. OnePlus Y1S 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

An entry-level 32-inch Smart LED TV from OnePlus with a bezel-less frame and a dual-stand for easy positioning.

Powered by Android 11 and includes preinstalled streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Spotify, Voot, etc.

Unlimited entertainment all in one place in HD quality and on a bigger screen

Dual HDMI ports let you connect your Smart TV to a laptop or PC

Plug-and-play facility for both satellite TV and connected external devices

2. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inch) Smart LED TV (32Y1S Edge)

Powered by OnePlus Gamma engine, this model is slightly different from the previous one – it has a lower display resolution of 1366 x 768 Pixels.

Budget Smart LED TV for small families and living rooms

Dual 20W speakers, 2 USB ports, and HDMI output for high-quality audio and video

Smart volume control and Sleep Detection feature

Kids Mode allows you to ensure that your children watch only what is suitable for them

Multiple connectivity options to sync the TV to external devices like laptops, gaming consoles, etc.

3. OnePlus 32Y1 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV

Available for Rs. 14,999, this OnePlus Smart TV model is every budget-buyer’s dream.

HD Ready (1366x768) panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz and Noise Reduction feature

2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports to ensure you never lack connectivity options

20W stereo speakers with room-filling Dolby Audio facility

Runs on Android TV 9.0 with support for OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant, Play Store, Chromecast, etc.

Built-in Netflix, YouTube, and Prime video for instant streaming

4. OnePlus Y1 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32Ha0A00)

A Full HD TV with a panel resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, this is one of the top-selling models in its price segment.

HD display and Gamma Engine deliver vivid and high-quality visuals

20W box speakers that deliver rich and clear audio

Support for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube, etc.

Runs on Android with in-built Google Assistant and Chromecast

Multiple connectivity options so you can sync with external devices without any hassles

5. OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inch) U Series 4K LED Smart TV (65U1S)

The OnePlus U Series 65-inch 4K LED TV offers best-in-class picture-quality with equally impressive sound.

65-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) panel with HDR10 will make your picture come to life on the screen

3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, gaming console, laptop, etc.

30W speaker output with Dynaudio and Dolby Audio for enhanced effect

Runs on Android TV 10 with hands-free voice control (Speak Now) feature

In-built Google Assistant, OnePlus Connect 2.0, and OxygenPlay 2.0

OnePlus Smart TVs are the right mix of performance and affordability. With impressive video and audio features, OnePlus televisions can place viewers almost in the middle of the action. The best part is that you can pick the best OnePlus TV models from Bajaj Mall online. Even if your chosen model is above your budget, you can use the convenient No Cost EMI with zero down payment option on select products. The scheme offered by Bajaj Mall allows you to convert the price of the product into easy EMIs payable over a repayment tenure of your 1 to 60 months. Bajaj Mall offers you one of the lowest prices, free 24-hour doorstep delivery, and the assurance of 100% genuine products.

Price list of the best OnePlus TVs

OnePlus Y1S 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV - Rs. 22,990

OnePlus 80 cm (32 inch) Smart LED TV (32Y1S Edge) - Rs. 16,499

OnePlus 32Y1 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV - Rs. 14,999

OnePlus Y1 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32Ha0A00)- Rs. 21,999

OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inch) U Series 4K LED Smart TV (65U1S) - Rs. 58,999