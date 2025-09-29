Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Have A Redesigned S Pen, Galaxy S26 Edge Lilkey To Replace Plus Model: All You Need To Know

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra render | Sammobile

Early leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S26 series are already sparking excitement ahead of its expected launch in early 2026. The lineup is likley to introduce fresh changes with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge joining the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, potentially replacing the traditional Plus model. Drawing from recent reports, here's a detailed look at the rumored specs and design changes for each variant.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (expected features and specifications)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to have a more fluid design with enduring stylus support. A major overhaul includes thickness under 8mm and weight below 218g. It is likley to feature a 6.89 inches LTPO OLED panel with ultra-thin 1.2mm bezels. The Ultra model is likely to feature a quad setup with a 200-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel telephoto (3x zoom), and 50-megapixel periscope (5x zoom) lens. Probably the biggest rumour is around the stylus that is set to see a redesign featuring smoother, curved contours to match the phone's aesthetic, as glimpsed in leaked images.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be priced at Rs. 1,39,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro (expected features and specifications)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro leaks suggest it will retain a compact footprint. The Pro model may feature built-in Qi2 wireless charging magnets and may have a 6.27-inch LTPO OLED panel. This phone is likley to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset (or Exynos equivalent in some regions) and boast a triple-camera setup without major leaps in megapixels or AI processing.

Priced similarly to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro could start around Rs. 1,09,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge (expected price and specifications)

Positioned as the spiritual successor to the Plus model, the Galaxy S26 Edge is rumored to prioritise extreme slimness. The headline rumour here is its thickness, slimmed down to just 5.5mm, even thinner than the 5.8mm S25 Edge. It is likley to feature a 6.66-inch LTPO OLED screen and be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage options. Camera rumours include a 50-megapixel main sensor with ultrawide and telephoto lenses. Battery life might suffer slightly due to the thin profile, but fast charging (up to 45W wired) should compensate.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to feature a starting price of Rs. 1,19,999 in India.