 iOS 27 To See macOS Snow Leopard-Like Enhancements, Key AI Integrations
iOS 27 is under development already, and the software team is focusing on 2009's Snow Leopard overhaul ethos, with more under-the-hood improvements. Therefore, expect 'quality enhancements' instead of flashy overhauls.

Tasneem Kanchwala
Updated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
With all the drama around iOS 26 in the past few months, with the battery drain reports and the camera bugs plaguing few phones, new reports suggest that iOS 27 is looking to bring a fresh new design, reminiscent of the macOS X Snow Leopard design. Mark Gurman seems to suggest that iOS 27 will bring along more stability and introduce quality enhancements, including brand new AI capabilities.

Of course, all of this is internal source reporting and Apple has confirmed nothing yet. However, Gurman says that iOS 27 is under development already, and the software team is focusing on 2009's Snow Leopard overhaul ethos, with more under-the-hood improvements. Therefore, expect 'quality enhancements' instead of flashy overhauls.

iOS 27 is likley to smoothen out all the bugs, offer performance tweaks, and smooth out all of the rough edges that may exist with iOS 26. Gurman says that iOS 27 frame is pegged as 'maintainance mode' year, with iOS 28 bringing bolder innovations.

Gurman also says that AI will finally be integrated into the iOS 27 software bringing key features like Siri interactions, predictive app behaviours, AI-integration into cameras and notes possibly, and on-device processing as well.

Of course, all of this is unofficial. Apple has offered no details on the iOS 27 update. iOS 26 brought along a visual overhaul with the new Liquid Glass design and the naming rejig. Multiple reports are coming in that Apple is planning something big for its 20th anniversary in 2027, so 2026 could possibly only be a stepping stone to the big announcements two years from now.

In any case, iOS 27 is likley to be announced at the Worldwide Developers' Conference nest year in summer and the commercial rollout will begin in fall next year.

