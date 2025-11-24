 Moto G57 Power With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechMoto G57 Power With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Moto G57 Power With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Moto G57 Power will go on sale in India on December 3 on Flipkart. The phone is priced under the Rs. 15,000 bracket but comes with a large 7,000mAh battery and is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor. There is also a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 camera on board.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image

Moto G57 Power smartphone has launched in India. As goes with the 'Power' range by Motorola, this device's big highlight is the massive 7,000mAh battery at its under Rs. 15,000 price point. The Moto G57 Power key features include Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 camera and latest Android 16 software.

Moto G57 Power price in India

Priced at Rs. 14,999, the Moto G57 Power comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in Pantone Regatta, Pantone Fluidity, and Pantone Corsair colour options. Open sale begins on December 3. There is also additional bank discount of Rs. 1,000 and a Rs. 1,000 special launch offer discount. Availing both the offers, the effective price will come down to Rs. 12,999. The phone will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and retail stores across the country.

Moto G57 Power specifications

FPJ Shorts
INS Mahe Commissioned In Mumbai: Indian Navy Inducts 1st Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel; All You Need To Know
INS Mahe Commissioned In Mumbai: Indian Navy Inducts 1st Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel; All You Need To Know
US Trade Concerns Delay South Korea’s Push For New Laws To Regulate Global Online Platforms And Digital Markets
US Trade Concerns Delay South Korea’s Push For New Laws To Regulate Global Online Platforms And Digital Markets
Passenger Car Industry To Log 5% Volume Growth Due To Robust Demand For Small Cars, Fuelled By The Recent GST 2.0 Reforms
Passenger Car Industry To Log 5% Volume Growth Due To Robust Demand For Small Cars, Fuelled By The Recent GST 2.0 Reforms
Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Accuses BJP Of Engineering 'Unopposed Election Scam', Using Commissioner As 'Puppeteer'
Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Accuses BJP Of Engineering 'Unopposed Election Scam', Using Commissioner As 'Puppeteer'

The new Moto G57 Power runs on Android 16 software and features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080p) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support as well.

There is a 7,000mAh battery on board that claims to offer 60 hours of battery life and comes with 33W TurboPower support. Camera options include a 50-megapixel main Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-in-1 light sensor as well. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel fixed focus selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

There's Google Gemini AI support, and the phone supports USB Type-C charging.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Moto G57 Power With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Moto G57 Power With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

India Highlights Inclusive Tech Vision As PM Modi Pushes For Future-Ready AI Framework

India Highlights Inclusive Tech Vision As PM Modi Pushes For Future-Ready AI Framework

US Tech Majors Apple, Amazon & Meta Jointly Oppose Reliance Jio & Vodafone Idea's Demand To Allocate...

US Tech Majors Apple, Amazon & Meta Jointly Oppose Reliance Jio & Vodafone Idea's Demand To Allocate...

At G20, PM Modi Calls For Human-Centric AI And Global Talent Mobility Framework

At G20, PM Modi Calls For Human-Centric AI And Global Talent Mobility Framework

South Korea Allocates 10 Trillion Won To AI As PM Kim Min-Seok Urges Ministries To Unite For...

South Korea Allocates 10 Trillion Won To AI As PM Kim Min-Seok Urges Ministries To Unite For...