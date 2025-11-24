Moto G57 Power With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Moto G57 Power smartphone has launched in India. As goes with the 'Power' range by Motorola, this device's big highlight is the massive 7,000mAh battery at its under Rs. 15,000 price point. The Moto G57 Power key features include Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 camera and latest Android 16 software.

Moto G57 Power price in India

Priced at Rs. 14,999, the Moto G57 Power comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in Pantone Regatta, Pantone Fluidity, and Pantone Corsair colour options. Open sale begins on December 3. There is also additional bank discount of Rs. 1,000 and a Rs. 1,000 special launch offer discount. Availing both the offers, the effective price will come down to Rs. 12,999. The phone will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and retail stores across the country.

Moto G57 Power specifications

The new Moto G57 Power runs on Android 16 software and features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080p) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support as well.

There is a 7,000mAh battery on board that claims to offer 60 hours of battery life and comes with 33W TurboPower support. Camera options include a 50-megapixel main Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-in-1 light sensor as well. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel fixed focus selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

There's Google Gemini AI support, and the phone supports USB Type-C charging.