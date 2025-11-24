 AJNIFM Launches Four New Digital Courses On iGOT Karmayogi To Boost Capacity Building In Public Finance
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechAJNIFM Launches Four New Digital Courses On iGOT Karmayogi To Boost Capacity Building In Public Finance

AJNIFM Launches Four New Digital Courses On iGOT Karmayogi To Boost Capacity Building In Public Finance

The new courses are ‘FinTech in India: Growth Story and Regulatory Framework,’ ‘Disposal of Scrap Goods,’ ‘Cash Flow Statement in Financial Analysis,’ and ‘Investment Management using Fixed Income Securities.’ V. Vualnam, Secretary, Department of Expenditure, highlighted the government’s commitment to innovation in training and continuous professional development for civil servants.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
These new courses leverage the iGOT Karmayogi platform – the government’s flagship digital learning portal for civil service capacity building – to make training more accessible and effective. | IANS

New Delhi: The Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM), an institution under the Department of Expenditure has launched four new digital learning courses aimed at strengthening capacity-building efforts in public finance and governance, it was announced on Friday.

These new courses leverage the iGOT Karmayogi platform – the government’s flagship digital learning portal for civil service capacity building – to make training more accessible and effective.

The new courses are ‘FinTech in India: Growth Story and Regulatory Framework,’ ‘Disposal of Scrap Goods,’ ‘Cash Flow Statement in Financial Analysis,’ and ‘Investment Management using Fixed Income Securities.’

V. Vualnam, Secretary, Department of Expenditure, highlighted the government’s commitment to innovation in training and continuous professional development for civil servants.

FPJ Shorts
'We Will See Billions of Humanoids On The Planet In Our Lifetime': Figure AI Founder Brett Adcock Foresees Robot Revolution
'We Will See Billions of Humanoids On The Planet In Our Lifetime': Figure AI Founder Brett Adcock Foresees Robot Revolution
Govt Pushes e-KYC Integration To Make MGNREGA Job Card Verification Faster, Accurate And Transparent
Govt Pushes e-KYC Integration To Make MGNREGA Job Card Verification Faster, Accurate And Transparent
Dharmendra Dies At 89: Look At Veteran Actor's Evergreen Songs
Dharmendra Dies At 89: Look At Veteran Actor's Evergreen Songs
BSEB STET 2025: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download
BSEB STET 2025: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

The launch marks a significant step forward in AJNIFM’s mission to promote financial prudence, strengthen analytical capabilities and foster transparency in governance through innovative digital learning initiatives.

Read Also
US Trade Concerns Delay South Korea’s Push For New Laws To Regulate Global Online Platforms And...
article-image

Vualnam highlighted the importance of continuous professional development and the role of digital learning in strengthening fiscal governance.

He commended AJNIFM’s innovative approach in integrating emerging financial technologies, analytical tools and practical applications into its curriculum, noting that this aligns with the government’s emphasis on innovation-led capacity building in the public sector.

Praveen Kumar, Director of AJNIFM, emphasised the commitment to advancing learning in financial management, data analytics and governance reforms.

“By offering these modules through the digital iGOT Karmayogi platform, AJNIFM is promoting a culture of continuous learning and upskilling in line with the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (Mission Karmayogi),” said the statement.

Read Also
Moto G57 Power With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
article-image

The new courses align with the government’s emphasis on innovation-led capacity building in public sector.

The iGOT Karmayogi platform is a digital learning platform aimed at providing a comprehensive learning ecosystem accessible to civil servants across the country.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Will See Billions of Humanoids On The Planet In Our Lifetime': Figure AI Founder Brett Adcock...

'We Will See Billions of Humanoids On The Planet In Our Lifetime': Figure AI Founder Brett Adcock...

Govt Pushes e-KYC Integration To Make MGNREGA Job Card Verification Faster, Accurate And Transparent

Govt Pushes e-KYC Integration To Make MGNREGA Job Card Verification Faster, Accurate And Transparent

Nothing Phone 3 Gets Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Software Update: Here's What's New

Nothing Phone 3 Gets Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Software Update: Here's What's New

AJNIFM Launches Four New Digital Courses On iGOT Karmayogi To Boost Capacity Building In Public...

AJNIFM Launches Four New Digital Courses On iGOT Karmayogi To Boost Capacity Building In Public...

US Trade Concerns Delay South Korea’s Push For New Laws To Regulate Global Online Platforms And...

US Trade Concerns Delay South Korea’s Push For New Laws To Regulate Global Online Platforms And...