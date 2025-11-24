 Nothing Phone 3 Gets Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Software Update: Here's What's New
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechNothing Phone 3 Gets Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Software Update: Here's What's New

Nothing Phone 3 Gets Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Software Update: Here's What's New

Nothing OS 4.0 has rolled out to the Nothing Phone 3 first. The company says the other Nothing and CMF devices will get the update soon. The new software update is based on Android 16 and it brings new features like live update via the Glyph interface, extra dark mode, and more.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
article-image

Nothing Phone 3 has started receiving the much awaited Nothing OS 4.0 software update. The new update is based onAndroid 16 and it brings smarter AI integrations, refined design elements, and improvements to the Glyph Interface. New features include new 'extra dark mode', interactive animations, customisable widgets, pop-up view, and much more.

Probably the biggest change coming with Nothing 4.0 is real-time progress for rides, deliveries, and timers directly on the Glyph interface. Users can now expand Flip to Glyph options for more customisation, while fun new Glyph Toys like Hourglass and Lunar Cycle add playful animations.

There is also a new on-device AI with Essential Space, its hub for local AI tools. There's also a new "Stretch" preset in the Camera app, co-developed with fashion photographer Jordan Hemingway. It enhances shadows and boosts highlights for a dramatic, cinematic look. Nothing has also introduced a redesigned Extra Dark Mode with deeper blacks to cut down on eye strain.

Nothing OS 4.0 comes with a new Pop-up View that supports two floating app icons at once – swipe up to minimise a window or pull down to expand it back to full screen – making split-screen multitasking a breeze.

FPJ Shorts
'We Will See Billions of Humanoids On The Planet In Our Lifetime': Figure AI Founder Brett Adcock Foresees Robot Revolution
'We Will See Billions of Humanoids On The Planet In Our Lifetime': Figure AI Founder Brett Adcock Foresees Robot Revolution
Govt Pushes e-KYC Integration To Make MGNREGA Job Card Verification Faster, Accurate And Transparent
Govt Pushes e-KYC Integration To Make MGNREGA Job Card Verification Faster, Accurate And Transparent
Dharmendra Dies At 89: Look At Veteran Actor's Evergreen Songs
Dharmendra Dies At 89: Look At Veteran Actor's Evergreen Songs
BSEB STET 2025: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download
BSEB STET 2025: Provisional Answer Key And Response Sheet To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

How to update your Nothing Phone 3 to Nothing OS 4.0

1. Back up your data via Settings > System > Backup for safety.

2. After backing up, open the Settings app, navigate to System > System Update, and tap Check for update. If available, the update will download automatically over Wi-Fi.

3. Once downloaded, follow the on-screen prompts to install. Your phone will restart – the whole process typically takes 15-30 minutes.

4. After rebooting, explore the new Glyph features in the Glyph app and test Essential Apps in Nothing Playground. If issues arise, toggle Airplane Mode or visit Nothing's support forums.

Note: The update is stable and rolling out globally starting today, but availability may vary by region and carrier.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Will See Billions of Humanoids On The Planet In Our Lifetime': Figure AI Founder Brett Adcock...

'We Will See Billions of Humanoids On The Planet In Our Lifetime': Figure AI Founder Brett Adcock...

Govt Pushes e-KYC Integration To Make MGNREGA Job Card Verification Faster, Accurate And Transparent

Govt Pushes e-KYC Integration To Make MGNREGA Job Card Verification Faster, Accurate And Transparent

Nothing Phone 3 Gets Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Software Update: Here's What's New

Nothing Phone 3 Gets Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Software Update: Here's What's New

AJNIFM Launches Four New Digital Courses On iGOT Karmayogi To Boost Capacity Building In Public...

AJNIFM Launches Four New Digital Courses On iGOT Karmayogi To Boost Capacity Building In Public...

US Trade Concerns Delay South Korea’s Push For New Laws To Regulate Global Online Platforms And...

US Trade Concerns Delay South Korea’s Push For New Laws To Regulate Global Online Platforms And...