Reliance Digital Launches Digital Discount Days Sale With Unbeatable Offers |

The Sale starts from April 6 until 15, 2024 and available across all Reliance Digital stores and My Jio Stores.

Customers can avail up to 10% instant discount* on leading bank cards or get up to Rs. 15,000/- cashback on consumer durable loans with flexible EMI options during this sale

Reliance Digital announces the return of its biggest electronics sale, the ‘Digital Discount Days’ promising unparalleled discounts on a wide range of electronics. Customers can avail these unbeatable offers at all Reliance Digital or My Jio Stores. During the Digital Discount Days Sale customers can grab up to 10% instant discount* on leading bank cards or get up to Rs. 15,000/- cashback* on consumer durable loans, coupled with enticing discounts on their favourite electronics until 15th April, 2024. Reliance Digital also promises the convenience of easy financing with flexible EMI options, ensuring that your desired tech is not just within reach but also remarkably affordable.

IMMERSE YOURSELF IN EVERY SCENE

Bring home TV that redefines viewing experience with plethora of great discounts. For the ultimate viewing experience, get 45% off on LG OLED and Samsung Neo QLED TVs, starting at Rs. 79,990/-*. Enjoy 40% off on 43-inch Full HD TVs, starting at just Rs. 16,990/*.

UNLOCK AN UPGRADE OPPORTUNITY

If you always wanted an iPhone, now is the time to get it. Receive a double exchange bonus of up to Rs. 12,000/-* on all Apple iPhones. Don't miss out on this opportunity to trade in your old device and embrace the latest in technology.

REDEFINE EFFICIENCY

Experience the power of innovation with unbeatable deals on laptops. Dive into productivity with Apple MacBook Supercharged by M1 at a jaw-dropping 33% discount with No Cost EMI starting at just Rs. 54/-* per day. For the gamers, on offer are a range of gaming laptops starting at Rs. 49,999/-*.

MAKE FUN MEET FUNCTIONALITY

Unlock endless possibilities with the iPad 9th Gen Wi-Fi 64GB at the best price of just Rs. 23,900/-*.

FEEL THE BEAT

Immerse yourself in unparalleled sound quality with incredible discounts on top-notch audio devices. Enjoy a whopping 65% off on Dolby Atmos Sound Bar, starting at an unbeatable price of Rs. 17,990/-*. An irresistible offer of 30% off on the Bose Soundbar 900, priced at Rs. 72,990.

MAKE EVERYDAY TASKS A BREEZE

Experience cool comfort at a never-before-heard price on the 1 Ton 3-Star Inverter AC, available at just Rs. 20,990/*. Elevate your laundry game with our high-end 11 kg / 7 kg washer dryer, priced at only Rs. 61,990/-*. Keep your groceries fresh and organised with our side-by-side refrigerators, starting at only Rs. 49,990/-*.

Don't miss out on these incredible deals – transform your life today with unmatched quality and affordability, only at India’s ultimate tech destination, Reliance Digital.

*Terms and conditions apply on all offers and prices