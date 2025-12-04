Realme Watch 5 With Up To 20 Days Battery Life Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Alongside the Realme P4x smartphone, the company has also unveiled the Realme Watch 5 smartwatch in India. Key features include 1.97-inch AMOLED display and support for Bluetooth calling.

Realme Watch 5 price in India

The Realme Watch 5 is priced at Rs. 4,499, with an introductory price of Rs. 3,999. It comes in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Mint Blue, and Vibrant Orange colour options. The first sale will commence on December 10 at 12 noon IST via realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline retail channels.

Realme Watch 5: Specifications

Coming to the features, the Realme Watch 5 has a 1.97-inch AMOLED with 390x450 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness, and 79 percent screen-to-body ratio, protected by 2D flat glass. It has an aluminium-alloy functional crown and metallic uni-body, honeycomb speaker holes, 3D-Wave strap made with skin-safe materials, and more.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth calling, NFC, and independent GPS supporting five GNSS systems for route tracking without a smartphone.

There are over 300 customisable watch face options, and 108 sports modes with guided workouts and stretching tools; data syncs via the realme Link app.

Other features include sleep monitoring, SpO₂ measurement, heart rate tracking, menstruation management, and stress monitoring. There are also three breathing training modes, music control, game guardian mode, compass, and personal coach. Realme Watch 5 comes with an always-on display.

The company claims that the battery can last up to 16 days under standard usage, or 20 days in light mode. It comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.