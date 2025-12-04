iPhone 16 Massive Price Drop: Here's Where To Get 256 GB Variant Nearly At Budget Of Base Model, Bank Offers & Details Inside | X @Rana_kamran43

Apple’s iPhone 16 has received a major price drop in India as retailers begin pushing aggressive offers amid the supply shortage of the newer iPhone 17. The 2024 flagship, which has remained discounted for most of 2025, has now hit its lowest effective price yet, making it one of the most attractive smartphone deals currently available.

Following the launch of the iPhone 17, Apple officially slashed the retail price of the iPhone 16 by nearly ₹10,000. This brought the base 128GB model down from its original ₹79,990 launch price to ₹69,900. Retailer Croma has gone a step further by offering the device at an even lower sticker price of ₹66,990 as part of its ongoing promotional sale.

Additional Bank Offers:

The biggest savings, however, come through additional bank offers. Customers using credit cards from ICICI Bank, SBI, or IDFC First Bank can avail an instant discount of ₹4,000 on purchase. With this cashback combined with the promotional price, the effective cost of the iPhone 16 drops to just ₹62,990, its lowest price since launch. The bank offer is also valid on EMI transactions of more than six months, and Croma lists EMI options starting at ₹3,153 per month.

256 GB Variant At a Lower Budget:

For those seeking higher storage, Croma has also reduced the prices of the 256GB and 512GB variants. With bank offers applied, the iPhone 16 (256GB) is available for as low as ₹72,490, significantly cheaper than its original price bracket. The 512GB model also features similar savings, making the series far more competitive against 2025 Android flagships such as the OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, and Vivo X300.

The fresh round of price cuts is expected to boost demand for the year-old model, especially among users wanting to enter the Apple ecosystem without stretching their budget.