Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone 16 At ₹ 62,900, OnePlus Nord 5 Price Cuts As Well

Amazon has jumped onto the bandwagon and has announced its own Black Friday Sale 2025. The e-commerce platform is offering steep discounts and bank offers on a host of phones, including the OnePlus 15, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, OnePlus Nord 5, iQoo Z10R, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, iPhone 16, and many more.

Amazon says that there is up to 40 percent off on electronics and smartphones. The e-commerce giant has partnered with Axis Bank, Bobcard, and HDFC Bank to offer up to 10 percent off on purchases. Amazon has also opened up a clearance store wherein prices have been slashed for phones like the Redmi A4 5G, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, and iQoo Z10R 5G, Redmi 13 Prime 5G, and many more.

The iPhone 16 is listed for Rs. 66,900, and can be grabbed for as low as Rs. 62,900 with bank offers. Amazon is offering huge discounts on exchange offers of phones as well. For the iPhone 16, Amazon has listed up to Rs. 44,250 off on exchange. In any case, that varies based on the model you exchange with the new purchase.

Croma Black Friday sale 2025 deals

Croma is also hosting its Black Friday sale wherein it is offering discounts on iPhones and laptops. The iPhone Air and the iPhone 17 are listed to be at a massive discount during the sale. The retail giant claims that the iPhone Air 256GB model will be priced starting at Rs. 54,900 inclusive of bank offers. This means, that users will get an effective discount of Rs. 65,000 during the sale. On the Apple site, the phone is listed for Rs. 1,19,900.

Similarly, the iPhone 17 256GB model is said to be priced at Rs. 45,900 during the sale. This price is again, inclusive of bank offers. This means an effective discount of Rs. 37,000 can be availed. The iPhone 17 256GB model was launched starting at Rs. 82,900, and is still listed with that amount on Apple Store.

Similarly, the iPhone 16 (128 GB) can be brought for as low as Rs. 39,990, the Oppo F31 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB storage can be brought for Rs. 21,600 and the OnePlus 13R can be bought for as low as Rs. 37,999 (12GB + 256GB model).