Meta Ray-Ban Gen 2 AI Glasses With 2X Battery Life, Localised AI Features Launched in India: Price, Features

Meta Ray-Ban Gen 2 AI smart glasses have been unveiled in India. The new glasses bring advanced AI capabilities and hardware upgrades tailored for the local market. The company also promises double the battery life, sharper 3K video capture, and full Hindi language support for Meta AI. The glasses are now available across the country through Ray-Ban stores and select retailers.

Meta Ray-Ban Gen 2 AI Smart Glasses: Price in India

The Meta Ray-Ban Gen 2 is priced in India starting at Rs. 39,900 with higher-end variants reaching up to Rs, 45,700. The glasses are available in both prescription and non-prescription formats. Consumers can purchase them online via the official Ray-Ban India website or at authorised optical and eyewear retailers nationwide.

Frame options include Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner in fresh colors such as Shiny Cosmic Blue, Shiny Mystic Violet, and Shiny Asteroid Grey. A standout addition for Indian users is the integration of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's voice as a Celebrity AI option, alongside upcoming contactless UPI-Lite payments for seamless QR code transactions via WhatsApp-linked accounts.

Meta Ray-Ban Gen 2 AI Smart Glasses: Features

The new Gen 2 smart glasses bring a refreshed Meta AI experience, activated simply by saying 'Hey Meta' for instant answers, recommendations, or task assistance. Indian users will appreciate the full Hindi interaction support, enabling voice commands to capture photos and videos, control media playback, or even respond to messages on the go.

Battery life has doubled to up to 8 hours on a single charge, with the included charging case extending usage to 48 hours total - perfect for all-day adventures. Fast charging gets you to 50 percent in just 20 minutes, minimising downtime. Video enthusiasts will love the enhanced 3K Ultra HD capture with ultrawide HDR for vibrant, detailed footage, and software updates will soon add hyperlapse and slow-motion modes for creative flexibility.

Other smart perks include Conversation Focus, which uses AI to enhance voice clarity in noisy environments, and the aforementioned UPI-Lite feature for saying "Hey Meta, scan and pay" to handle quick transactions. With built-in speakers, a 5MP camera, and seamless integration with WhatsApp and Instagram, these glasses are designed to keep users connected without pulling out their phones.