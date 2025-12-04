 Internet Subscribers In India Rise 1.49% To 1,017.81 Million In Q2: TRAI Data
India’s internet subscribers grew from 1,002.85 million in Q1 FY26 to 1,017.81 million in Q2, with wireless users at 973.39 million and wired at 44.42 million. Broadband users rose 1.63% to 995.63 million, while narrowband and wireline subscriptions declined slightly. Wireless ARPU increased 2.34% quarterly and 10.67% year-on-year, reflecting growing telecom revenue.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 09:36 AM IST
New Delhi: The total number of Internet subscribers in India increased from 1002.85 million at the end of the April-June quarter (Q1 FY26) to 1017.81 million at the end of the July-September period (Q2 FY26), registering a quarterly growth of 1.49 per cent, data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed on Wednesday.

As per the data, out of 1,070.81 million internet subscribers, the number of Wired Internet subscribers is 44.42 million, and the number of Wireless Internet subscribers is 973.39 million.

Meanwhile, the broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 1.63 per cent from 979.71 million at the end of June to 995.63 million at the end of September this year. The narrowband Internet subscriber base decreased from 23.14 million in the June quarter to 22.18 million at the end of the September quarter.

At the same time, wireline subscribers decreased from 47.49 million at the end of the April-June quarter to 46.61 million at the end of the September quarter, with a quarterly rate of decline of 1.84 per cent. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, wireline subscriptions increased by 26.21 per cent at the end of the July-September quarter.

Wireline Tele-density decreased from 3.36 per cent at the end of Q1 FY26 to 3.29 per cent at the end of Q2 FY26, with a quarterly rate of decline of 2.06 per cent. Meanwhile, the monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) for wireless service increased by 2.34 per cent, from Rs 186.62 in the first quarter to Rs 190.99 in the second quarter of this fiscal.

Monthly ARPU for wireless service increased by 10.67 per cent YoY in this quarter as well.

The ARPU per month for the pre-paid segment is Rs 189.69, and the ARPU per month for the post-paid segment is Rs 204.55 for the quarter under review. On an all-India average, the overall MOU per month decreased by 0.10 per cent from 1006 in the April-June period to 1005 at the end of the July-September period.

The total Internet subscriber base comprises a Broadband Internet subscriber base of 995.63 million and a Narrowband Internet subscriber base of 22.18 million.

