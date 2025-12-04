Realme P4x With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme P4x smartphone has launched in India, as an addition to the Realme P4 series. The range now includes the Realme P4, Realme P4 Pro, and Realme P4x. The new smartphone sees slight downgrades in camera specifications and even display size. Design wise, the Realme P4x also sees subtle changes from the Realme P4, notably the capsule shaped camera module at the back as compared to teh rectangular one on the Realme P4.

Realme P4x price in India, launch offers

The Realme P4x 5G base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at Rs. 15,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available at Rs. 16,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB variant commands Rs. 17,999. The Realme P4x 5G comes in three stylish colour options - Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green.

To sweeten the deal at launch, Realme has rolled out exclusive offers valid during the first sale on December 10, starting at 12 noon IST and lasting just 12 hours. Buyers can snag the base 6GB + 128GB model for an effective price of Rs. 13,499 by combining a Rs. 500 coupon discount with a Rs. 2,000 instant bank offer on select cards. Higher variants benefit similarly, dropping the 8GB + 128GB to Rs. 14,499 and the 8GB + 256GB to Rs. 15,499 after discounts. These promotions are redeemable exclusively on realme.com and Flipkart, with mainline stores joining later.

Realme P4x specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme P4x 5G measures 165.85x75.95x8.39 millimeters and weighs 284 grams. The device carries IP64 certification for dust and water resistance and holds military-grade durability certification.

The display measures 6.72-inches diagonally and uses an LCD panel with a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels in FHD+ format, achieving a pixel density of 391 pixels per inch. The refresh rate reaches a maximum of 144Hz, while the touch sampling rate tops out at 240Hz, defaulting to 120Hz. Color coverage stands at 83 percent NTSC, supporting 16.7 million colors at 8-bit depth. Peak brightness hits 1000 nits, with high brightness mode at 1000 nits typical and normal brightness at 800 nits typical.

Under the hood, the phone runs on the Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, featuring an 8-core CPU and an Arm Mali-G615 GPU operating at 1047 megahertz. RAM configurations extend up to 18 gigabytes, paired with storage options up to 512 gigabytes, though actual available space may be reduced by pre-installed software and can fluctuate with updates or user activity.

The rear camera array includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 76-degree field of view, five-element lens, and autofocus capability, alongside a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor featuring an f/2.4 aperture, 89-degree field of view, and three-element lens with infrared filter. The front-facing camera is an 8-megapixel unit with an f/2.0 aperture, 80-degree field of view, and four-element lens.

Battery capacity is rated at 7000mAh. Charging is handled at up to 45 watts through SuperVOOC technology.

Network support encompasses 5G, Wi-Fi 6 under 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.4, and VoWiFi. The device features a Type-C port, dual nano-SIM slots, power button, and volume buttons. It ships with realme UI 6.0.