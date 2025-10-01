Realme 15x 5G With 7000mAh Battery,144Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme 15X |

Realme 15x 5G has launched in India as the latest entrant in its popular Realme 15 series. The phone packs a massive 7000mAh battery, a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, and IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance. The Realme 15x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and features 50-megapixel dual cameras.

Realme 15x Price in India, availability, launch offers

The Realme 15x 5G is priced competitively starting at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone is available in Aqua Blue, Marine Blue, and Maroon Red colour options.

Starting today, the Realme 15X 5G will be available for purchase on Flipkart, the official realme.com website, and across mainline retail stores nationwide. To sweeten the deal during the initial launch period from 12 PM IST October 1 to 11:59 PM IST October 5, Realme is rolling out exclusive offers- Rs. 1,000 instant discount on UPI payments and 8 percent cashback across mainline stores. Additionally, there is also a Rs. 1,000 bank discount or up to Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus, plus 6 months No Cost EMI on Flipkart and realme.com

Realme 15X Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme 15x features a 6.8-inch (1570x720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD with 144Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) with 2x Cortex-A76 cores at 2.4GHz + 6x Cortex-A55 cores at 2GHz, paired with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The storage is xpandable up to 2TB via microSD.

The Realme 15x supports Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD) and runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882, f/1.8 aperture, and LED flash. Up front, the phone has a 50-megapixel sensor with 1/2.88-inch OV50D40.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the phone is 8.28mm thick, 212g in weight. It is IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistant with MIL-STD-810H Military-Grade Shock Resistance certification.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS, and USB Type-C. As for battery, the Realme 15x comes with 7,000mAh with 60W fast charging support.